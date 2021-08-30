Domestic hockey season starts in October after a seven-month Covid break





The highly anticipated domestic hockey season will resume in October this year with the first men’s junior national championship in Bhopal, after a seven-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hockey India has instructed the host state units and participating teams to take strict precautions and enforce all COVID protocols established by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and respective state governments as well as Hockey India guidelines while hosting the domestic events. The inaugural championship of the men’s junior men’s academy will be held from October 4-13. This will be followed by the first National Championships of the Hockey India junior men’s academy in Bhopal from October 18 to 27. The inaugural Women’s Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship is scheduled for October. The 11th India Junior Women’s Hockey National Championship is held in Simdega, Jharkhand in October while the 11th India Junior Men’s Hockey National Championship is held in Telangana in October. ALSO READ | Harmanpreet, Gurjit, Sreejesh Shortlisted for FIH Annual Awards The Women’s Senior National Championship will also be held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh during the month of October for the time being. However, Hockey India has yet to confirm the exact dates of the last three events. “There is a lot of euphoria following the success of Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics and we wanted to ensure that this excitement translates into the playing field,” Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement. “With this intention, we are announcing the resumption of Hockey India’s domestic calendar. We had to stop abruptly in March this year due to the increase in the number of cases across the country, but with the business on the COVID front, we felt that it is safe to resume under COVID guidelines. “Hockey India has strictly instructed its national units hosting these tournaments, as well as participating teams, to follow all COVID protocols and ensure a safe environment for the athletes to perform,” he added.

