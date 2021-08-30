Half points a joke – Vettel





Sebastian Vettel claimed it was a joke to award half points in the Belgian Grand Prix, despite being classified fifth himself. The start of the race was delayed by heavy rain and poor visibility, and was eventually halted after laps in the formation behind the Safety Car. This technically meant that the race hadn’t started yet, but when a second attempt was made to assess conditions behind the Safety Car some three hours later – as two laps had been completed – that was enough to count as a race result that could yield half points, meaning Vettels fifth in qualifying earned him five points. That’s a joke, Vettel said. To receive a reward for qualification, you must get points for qualification. What did we do today? I do not know. I thought you had to drive 25 percent of the race to get points? Look how old I am! ‘I didn’t earn points for following the safety car’ – Gasly Alonso calls half points shocking as top 10 gets an early Christmas Russell rewarded for qualifying exploits with strange first podium Despite his anger at the rule that allows the handing out of points for a no-lap event, Vettel believes the FIA ​​has made the right decision not to try to let go of the cars. Well, the Safety Car is very slow for us. I was in P5 and you struggled to see. I really had to make sure I didn’t miss where Daniel (Ricciardo) was because you’d be seeing the light very, very late and there’s a lot of spray. I think it was much worse further back, just as bad. Probably the right decision but definitely a big disappointment, especially for the people (fans) who suffered today. The problem with racing is that you follow each other, so you can’t start the race with a 15 second gap between the cars. Nobody wants anyone to get hurt. We don’t want to get hurt in the car and we don’t want spectators to get hurt. That is always priority number one. It’s probably not a popular decision, but probably the right decision in the current circumstances.”

