As the Wisconsin soccer team concludes fall camp, the program has a mix of both youth and experience to make a significant contribution. Last season was seen by many as a disappointment, leaving several players with something extra to prove.

Before the team takes the field against Penn State in Week 1, I’ll attempt 5 bold predictions for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2021.

1. Graham Mertz equals or surpasses Alex Horibrook’s 25 touchdown passes – good for second place in school history

As we all know, Graham Mertz was the first freshman to start a game as a quarterback for the Wisconsin football program since 1978—with the added pressure of being a highly anticipated recruit. Graham Mertz answered and came out with 7 touchdowns last season with no interceptions for the first two weeks. Includes completing 20/21 passes for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns against Illinois in his debut. Graham Mertz’s hype train had officially left the station.

In the last five games, however, Mertz threw only 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. We would learn after the season that Mertz was dealing with a shoulder condition that plagued him for most of the season. He was also without his top two recipients for various reasons.

Graham Mertz in 2021 is healthy and has all his weapons at his disposal, plus he has had another full off season to prepare as QB1. The talent is there (highest-rated quarterback recruit in school history), that much has never been in question. Anyone selling stock in Graham Mertz after last season will regret it – the best is yet to come.

With no obvious bell cow on the roster, the Badgers will begin to rely more heavily on the Kansas native. I think he has the players around to match or even surpass Alex Hornibrook’s 25 touchdown passes – Wilson’s 33 seems out of reach, though.

2. Jalen Berger/Chez Mellusi are both good for more than 1,000 meters of offense

The Wisconsin football team may not have a real whistleblower on its roster, but they have two running backs who have a huge advantage in Jalen Berger and at Mellusi. Despite the fact that both running backs only have 131 rush attempts combined, I’m still very confident that they will have an impact on the field. Berger and Mellusi have been efficient with the carries they’ve had so far, both averaging at least 5 YPC.

Neither back is built to be a 25+ carry lead back, but that doesn’t mean they can’t handle a significant amount of touches. Berger and Mellusi are quite commonly seen as finesse runners rather than running backs between tackles. Both are exceptional pass catchers and are sure to use their versatility in the Badgers attack. Breaking their touches between carrying on the ground and receiving should help both backs stay fresh, healthy and in rhythm during games.

It seems to be a real 1A/1B commission between the two backs and new running backs coach Gary Brown will try to play the hot hand. I think you’ll see flashes of greatness from both backs all year round, but you’ll get the best products of both as a tandem. So my bold prediction for the Badgers backfield is that both backs are a total of 1,000 yards from total offense.

3. Jake Ferguson leads the team in receptions/yards/receiving touchdowns en route to All-American nomination

Barry Alvarez’s grandson, Jake Ferguson has led the team in hosting two of the past three seasons. I expect a real breakthrough from Jake Ferguson this season. His chemistry with Graham Mertz is undeniable and he is the most consistent pass-catcher on the program. Having a tight end as reliable as Ferguson makes for the best safety blanket a violation could ask for.

I expect Ferguson to save his best performance for last, heading into an All-American type season.

4. Nick Herbig explodes and leads the team with 8+ bags

Despite an unconventional season in 2020, Nick Herbig was able to earn the starting outside linebacker spot as a true freshman. Herbig registered six tackles for loss but only one sack a season ago in what was a promising first season for the Cardinal and White. Herbig has had a great fall camp and is ready to go big in every way. I expect Herbig to be a relentless pass-rusher in year two and turn that pressure into pockets.

Nick Herbig will bag the Wisconsin soccer team in 2021, helping take the defensive unit to another level.