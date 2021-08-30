Powhatan hockey opens season 2-0 on 2-1 OT win over Freeman | Powhatan Today

















By Nick Vandeloecht, Powhatan Today

HENRICO After the opening week, Powhatan has yet to play a game that stopped at the end of regular time. In both matchups with Dominion District and Region 4B rival Monacan and Henrico school Douglas Freeman in consecutive days, Powhatan fought in overtime and, in the opener, all the way in shootouts. Powhatan persisted in both. Just one day after opening the season with a 2-1 win over Monacan in shootouts, Powhatan scored the winning goal in the 7-v-7 overtime period on Thursday to beat Freeman 2-1. We were definitely psyched to take the win! said Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson. I think we have learned a lot about our team in the last two games. They were able to push through adversity of lineup changes due to COVID protocols along with two very tough adversaries. They definitely didn’t give up.” Thursday’s winning goal was scored about three minutes into the OT period, with Tyson saying her team was absolutely in control. The ball passed from Casey Grell to Jordan Krauss, who grabbed the ball from the right side and crossed it to her sister Erica Krauss, who in turn passed the ball to Lexi Campbell, who then lifted the ball past the keeper and lifted Powhatan past Freeman for the win. Tyson said Campbell’s game winner was one of the best goals I’ve seen us score in ages!

