All-rounder Stuart Binny, who holds the record for the best bowling figures in ODI format, announced his retirement from first-class and international cricket on Monday. Binny, 37, started his career with his state of Karnataka, representing India in six Tests, 14 ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals. “I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from first-class and international cricket,” Binny, whose father Roger also represented India, said in a statement. “It has given me immense joy and pride to represent my country at the highest international level.”

Although he didn’t have many international runs to his name, Binny delivered exceptional bowling figures against Bangladesh when he took six wickets for just four runs in an ODI in Dhaka in June 2014.

It remains the best bowling achievement in the ODIs to date. He had beaten the record of his compatriot Anil Kumble, who had also taken a six-wicket haul against the West Indies in 1993, but conceded 12 runs.

Binny, who has the experience of 95 first-class matches, played a couple of Tests with reasonable success under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In his Test debut against England in July 2014, he scored 78 in the second innings, which remained his only half-century in six Tests.

A 31 run over in a T20 game against the West Indies in Florida effectively ended his international career, where Evin Lewis hit him five sixes.

He was cruelly trolled. When the conflict of interest became a slogan in Indian cricket, his father Roger was forced to resign from his position on the selection committee.

With the emergence of Hardik Pandya as an explosive all-rounder, Binny’s chances of a national comeback diminished and he played first-class cricket in the North East for a season.

Binny thanked the BCCI, his various teams, fellow players and coaches for the role they played in his growth as a cricketer.