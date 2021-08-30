3 reasons why Ducks make the play-off in 2021

Oregon football has high hopes for the 2021 season – there’s no doubt about it.

Fans and media outlets are expecting big things from the Ducks this season. After two consecutive conference titles, the Ducks have been on the brink of a playoff run for a few years now and 2021 feels like the year they finally break through and make it to the national semifinals.

Oregon hasn’t made the playoff since its first year — the 2014 season — and it looks like the Ducks have the pieces to make a run for the first time since.

Mario Cristobal has put together a decent roster and this is why I think the Ducks will make it to the playoff in 2021.

3. Ohio State Game Prepares Oregon for Pac-12 Game

Getting Ohio State into non-conference play will be a blessing in disguise for Oregon football as the Ducks won’t see a team as complete or as strong as the Buckeyes all season.

This match could very well end in a loss and that would be my prediction, but this matchup will only help the Ducks in the long run. This is going to be a good test of how the Ducks take on a College Football Playoff favorite and one of the best teams in the country on the road. If they stay close and have a chance to win late, they might realize they have what it takes to make a point in the playoffs.

Confidence can be built out of this game no matter what, and against a team like Ohio State, matchups with USC, Washington and Utah should seem a cinch.

The Ohio State game will be an eye opener and it will prepare the Ducks for the rest of Pac-12 play and help them run the table.