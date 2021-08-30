Thomas Worthington Cardinals leaning on stingy defense





If the Thomas Worthington field hockey team is going to reach the state tournament for the 16th time or win its seventh state championship, it will be on the strength of its defense. Last year’s squad finished 17-2 overall and won the COFHL-West Division 8-0, but fell behind the state for the first time since 2014. However, the Cardinals had one of the best defenses in the history of the program. Two of their senior top defenders Ellie Conroy and Emily Kendall are back for another push for a state title, which would be Thomas’s first since 2017. Junior Reilly Casey is the newcomer to the group, she moved up after Carmen Reis graduated and junior Cate Isaacson decided to focus on lacrosse, in which she is a Division I recruit. They could be one of my best defenses ever, said coach Terri Simonetti Frost, who is in her 23rd season. They pride themselves on stopping the opponent’s attack. They pride themselves on being aggressive. Simonetti Frosts’ rating means even more when last year’s group conceded just seven goals from just 36 shots on target. We work on a lot of exercises where the defense is below par, which makes us stronger, Conroy said. It’s hard work, but it certainly makes us better. Conroy played sporadically as a freshman, and by the end of her sophomore season, she was beginning to come into her own. It looked like a light coming on. She spent time with an older child, Simonetti Frost said. She was a varsity player, but she was trying to gain her confidence. Last year she earned (a starting role), (but) switched off and on as a central defender and right-back. I just think she started to get that confidence, knowing that she really made a difference on the pitch. That’s the light. Simonetti Frost admits Kendall exceeded expectations. I never thought (Kendall) would reach the potential shes at this point, said Simonetti Frost. Emily is one of those kids who is super quiet. She comes in, she never complains, she does what she asks and is super coachable. As a freshman she was a workhorse, I recognize that. But I also realized she wasn’t where she needed to be for me. Confidence is hard to come by, and Kendall had to work to build hers after joining the Cardinals. In my freshman year, we were on this reigning state championship team, Kendall said. I was a swing on varsity so it was very stressful. It was high voltage because you had to be the best. It was hard to make mistakes because you are on a team with great players. Finally, she found her confidence and with it her voice. Over the years, I (Ive) learned to just go hard, she said. If I miss it, I miss it. Just try not to be sorry. Shunting to take too much credit, Kendall says Conroy is the regular, calling her one of the most consistent players I’ve ever played with. Casey’s story is similar to Kendall’s. She was a swing player on varsity as a freshman and played some last year, and now she’s a freshman starter looking to make an impact. Reilly really is the mini-me, Kendall said. As a freshman or sophomore playing timid, playing scared, you realize you’re a junior and (it’s time) to perform. Casey said there is no better player to match than Kendall. I just looked up to her for how far she’d come, Casey said. She is also a great person on and off the field. Just by learning from her, I decided I wanted to get better and I really decided I wanted to be where she was. It really motivated me. [email protected] @ThisWeekRich KILBOURNE Trainer: Alexandra Street, Season 7 Top players: Grace Fronczak, Brynlee Pinschenat, Brynley Rung, Lauren Scott, Camille Shiffer and Anais Sturges Main losses: Blair Andrews, Olivia Barrie, Eva Leftridge, Erika McCague, Nicole Miller, Claire Ogden and Abby Periatt Last season: 11-6 general Standings COFHL East 2020: Watterson (8-0), Columbus Academy (7-1), New Albany (6-2), Kilbourne (5-3), Granville (3-4-1), Lancaster (3-5), Hartley (1- 6-1), Bexley (1-7), Columbus School for Girls (0-6-2) late season 2020: Lost to New Albany 2-1 in second round of district tournament Outlook: Kilbourne has a solid group of returnees that will be mixed with a strong sophomore class. But in the COFHL East, the Wolves face Watterson and Columbus Academy, who both made it to the state tournament last year, as well as district finalist New Albany. Barrie (first-team all-league) was one of 11 players lost at graduation, but the Wolves return with a strong attack led by senior strikers Scott (competition-wide commendation; program record 17 goals ) and Fronczak (second team in the entire league); 11 goals, 9 assists). Senior Pinschenat (second team all-league) is back to lead the midfield, and juniors Rung and Miller (goalkeeper) will set the defensive unit. citable: We have a nice base that returns and then we have seven sophomores who are developing quickly. I think (our competition) is going to be tough, so mentally preparing those girls (is key). I think we can really see our strength on the attack side this year. They are all very competitive people and they love to win. Street THOMAS Trainer: Terri Simonetti Frost, Season 23 Top players: Amanda Armstrong, Tate Beegle, Leila Boussedra, Campbell Bowers, Reilly Casey, Ellie Conroy, Cora Hamilton, Emily Kendall, Kate McClellan and Emma Wellejus Main losses: Bella Avila, Mollie Estepp, Cate Isaacson and Scarlett Oaks Last season: 17-2 overall Standings COFHL West 2020: Thomas (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Olentangy Liberty (5-2-1), Dublin Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Olentangy Orange (3-4-1 ), Dublin Coffman and Dublin Scioto (1-6), Olentangy Berlin (0-8) late season 2020: Defeated Berlin 9-0; Certainly. Lancaster 3-0; lost to Watterson 2-1 in district final Outlook:Thomas missed the state tournament for the first time since 2014 last season. The Cardinals will replace Avila (21 goals, 18 assists) and Estepp (20 goals, 10 assists) in their attack. They received all-state and first-team all-league honors, and Isaacson and Oaks were second-team all-league. This year’s group has been hurt by injuries. Beegle (junior striker) is out with a leg injury, Hamilton (senior midfielder; all-state and first-team all-league) is out with hamstring and thumb injuries, Bowers (junior striker/midfielder) has a broken thumb, Armstrong (senior forward) has a groin injury and freshman Julie Conroy (midfielder) has a leg injury. Senior striker Boussedra (8 goals) is the top scorer of the season. Hamilton had three goals and 18 assists last year. The Cardinals have a strong defense led by Casey, Conroy, Kendall and senior goalkeeper McClellan. citable: Last year it was bizarre that we only made the district finals with my best defensive unit in terms of the fewest shots on target. But we didn’t win. In 2015, we won and only allowed 48 shots on target. I see this year’s group as the same as (previous years), so I hope great things will happen. Simonetti Frost

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/local/communities/worthington/2021/08/30/field-hockey-thomas-worthington-cardinals-leaning-stingy-defense/8234876002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos