Fernando Alonso says top ten finishers got ‘early Christmas’ at Belgian GP





Fernando Alonso labeled F1’s decision to award the top ten finishers of the Belgian Grand Prix half points as “shocking” and compared it to receiving early Christmas presents.

1 Related The Belgian Grand Prix was declared an official race, despite only driving three laps behind the Safety Car. It meant Max Verstappen won the shortest race ever in F1 without a single race lap. Verstappen and the next nine finishers were awarded half of the usual points for the top ten. Alonso, who finished 11th, said that was an absurd outcome. “It was an awful day to be honest, for everyone,” Alonso said. “Well, for some of them it was probably a bit of an early Christmas because some gifts were given to some people because we don’t race, but they still get the position and they still get the points. So it’s a bit shocking . Fernando Alonso finished the Belgian Grand Prix one place outside the points. Laurent Charniaux – Swimming Pool / Getty Images “I was P11, I was one place away from the points. I was never allowed to fight for those points, but they still give the points, so it’s shocking in a way, but it is the way it is.” Fellow ex-champion Sebastian Vettel was candid about being awarded half the points, despite getting five for finishing fifth. When asked if that was a fair reward for his qualifying performance on Saturday, he said: “But that’s a joke. If you want to get a reward for qualifying, you have to get points for qualifying. ‘What did we do today? I do not know.’ Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was also critical, suggesting that F1 only completed the two laps behind the Safety Car to meet commercial obligations. F1 and the FIA, the sport’s governing body, have emphatically denied that suggestion.

