Sports
Game 1: Ohio State in Minnesota
Football | 8/30/2021 5:05:00 AM
THE ESSENTIAL THINGS
Date: September 2, 2021
Time: 19:00 CT
Website: Minneapolis, Minn.
Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
Surface: FieldTurf
Capacity: 50,805
Series general: Ohio state leads 45-7
Stripe: Ohio state won 11
Series in MN: Ohio state leads 22-4
Stripe: Ohio state won 13
Last meeting: Ohio State won 30-14 in Columbus (10/13/18)
Last U win: 29-17 in Columbus (14/10/00)
Last U win in MN: 35-31 (11/7/81)
Television: FOX Gus Johnson (PXP) Joel Klatt (analyst) Jenny Taft (reporter)
Radio: KFAN Mike Grimm (play-by-play) Darrell Thompson (analyst) Justin Gaard (reporter) Corbu Stathes (presenter) Dan Rowbotham (engineer)
FIVE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
1. Minnesota is 96-35-6 all-time in season openers, including wins in four of their last five openers (3-1 under head coach PJ Fleck). The Golden Gophers are 100-30-7 all-time in home openers with an identical streak of four wins in their last five home openers (also 3-1 under Fleck). Minnesota is 8-4 in home openers since Huntington Bank Stadium opened in 2009.
2. Mohamed Ibrahim is the reigning Ameche-Dayne of the Big Ten Running Back of the Year. He has 13 career 100-yard rushing games, including a current streak of eight in a row (2020 Outback Bowl and all seven games in 2020). Ibrahim’s eight-game streak is the longest in the program’s history, breaking a seven-tie tie with former Gopher great Laurence Maroney. An All-Big Ten First Team honoree and AP Third-Team All-American last year, Ibrahim ran 201 times (25th most in school history in one season) for 1,076 yards (23rd most in school history in one season) and 15 touchdowns (most ever for a junior in Minnesota and ranks fourth in school season history). He led the Big Ten in the following categories: rushing attempts (201), rushing yards (1,076), rushing yards per game (153.7), rushing touchdowns (15), scoring (90), points per game (12, 9) and all-goal yards per game (168.4). Ibrahim also set a school record with a hasty average of 153.7 yards per game and twice a school record with four hasty touchdowns in one game (in Maryland and Illinois).
3. Minnesota is entering the 2021 season with one of the deepest offensive lines in the entire country, as 13 members of the unit have appeared in at least one game and 10 have started at least one game. In fact, the Golden Gophers’ offensive line has more FBS-level combined starts than any team in the country with 180. The next closest team is Miami (FL) with 159, while Michigan State (151) is third. Only three other squads have more than 140 combined starts. In addition, the 10 people on the line with FBS-level starts are the most of all programs in the country. Red shirt senior Conner Olson leads the team by starting all 45 games he has played in, putting him six games shy to match the school record of 51 games played by long snapper Payton Jordahl (2015-18) and five shy of former quarterback Adam Weber (2007- 10). Colleague red shirt seniors Blaise Andries and Sam Schlueter have started 33 games each. Those three have also started at least two games in multiple positions. In addition, Utah State transfer Karter Shaw (19), Daniel Faalele (19), Curtis Dunlap Jr. (13) and John Micheal Schmitz (10) all started double-digit games in their careers. Not only does the offensive line have tremendous experience, but it also has impressive versatility. The unit has at least 25 combined starts at each position, with a maximum of 58 at right guard, and each position has starts with at least two different players, including four each at right guard and right tackle.
4. While the Gophers’ defense will see a lot of returns in 2021, three transfers this season are looking to have an immediate impact. linebacker Jack Gibbens spent the past four seasons at FCS level with Abilene Christian, making a total of 258 tackles, 22.5 tackles for losses, seven sacks and five interceptions. He was the team’s lead tackler last season, finishing second in both 2019 and 2018. Gibbens’ honors at ACU included a 2020 Campbell Trophy Finalist and a 2019 First Team CoSIDA Academic All-American. After two seasons at Iowa Western, defensive lineman Val Martin comes to Minnesota after three years in the state of North Carolina, where he made 29 tackles in 22 games. In 2020, Martin played in eight games and recorded 12 tackles with one forced fumble. Fellow defensive lineman Niles Pinckney brings a championship pedigree to the Golden Gophers after being part of two national titles in five years with Clemson. Pinckney was credited with 98 tackles (13.5 for loss), three sacks, a forced fumble and three fumbles in 1,125 defensive snaps over 55 career games (15 starts) 2017-20 for the Tigers
5. Campaign 2021 is the fifth for head coach PJ Fleck at Minnesota. He goes into the year with a record of 26-19. In Minnesota football history, only Henry L. Williams (42, 1900-03) had more wins in his first four seasons than Fleck’s 26. most in a coach’s first four years with the Gophers. Overall, Fleck is already ninth in program history for wins, while his .578 win rate is third best of the 11 Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (716, 1932-1941, ’45-50)
You can read the full Minnesota game notes here.
