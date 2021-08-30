Sports
What does college football say about the Syracuse Orange after week 0?
Every week, check out what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. We know that Orange was voted 14th in the ACC Preseason Poll, but let’s see how things look elsewhere as we get ready to kick off the season.
ESPN
In these weeks SP+ Ranking Syracuse starts in 102nd with the offense 108th while the defense ranks 77th. The Ohio Bobcats start the season in 85th spot with their offense 57th and defense 104th.
The Football Power Index has ranked Syracuse 100th between the East Carolina Pirates and Northern Illinois Huskies. Ohio starts the season 111th in this ranking.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse starts the season 13th in the first edition of the ACC Power Rankings. The Oranges are behind the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and for only the Duke Blue Devils.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse starts in 96th place among the Troy Trojan Horses and Georgia State Eagles. CBS has Ohio 92nd this week.
the athletic
The opening ranking put the Orange at 111th in The Athletics Top 130 Power Rankings them between the Duke Blue Devils and the . hold Vanderbilt Commodores. Ohio is in 99th place this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
Neither Syracuse nor Ohio got votes in either poll.
