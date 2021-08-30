UNC field hockey loses unprecedented second game in a row, first 0-2 start since 1992





The No. 1 North Carolina hockey team (0-2) lost its second game of the season to No. 3 Iowa (2-0), 1-3, at Grant Field in Iowa City. UNC opened the season with two matchups in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. When the Tar Heels played the Hawkeyes in the 2021 NCAA semifinals, UNC won 3-0. Today’s loss, after North Carolina’s season opener against Michigan on Saturday, marks the first time the team has dropped consecutive games since 2013. What happened? The Hawkeyes started the first quarter strong offensively with six shots on target. The Tar Heels fought back defensively as Iowa largely failed to score and keeper Abigail Taylor made three saves. Hosting Iowa scored within 30 seconds of the second quarter, but Erin Matsons’ first goal of the season put the game at 1-1 before half-time. Despite UNCs having a 12-8 lead in the third quarter, the Hawkeyes took a 2-1 lead after Meghan Conroy’s shot on goal. UNCs replacement of goalkeeper Abigail Taylor for an additional striker in the fourth quarter led to a game-sealing goal for Iowa. Carolina had two penalty corner chances for goals, but was unable to convert and put more points on the board. The game ended in a 3-1 loss for North Carolina, giving the team a 0-2 record season start. Who stood out? Freshman goalkeeper Abigail Taylor saved three shots on goal within the first quarter of the game, defending Carolinas fortifying play. While the effort was not enough to secure a win, the UNC kept competitive in a match where the team scored just once. Despite failing to score in the opening game against Michigan, senior striker Erin Matson earned the Tar Heels’ only goal against Iowa in the 25th minute. Matson tied the game 1-1 and upped the tempo for Carolina’s offense to halftime. When was it decided? When UNC removed Taylor in favor of an extra striker, the Hawkeyes scored with 12 minutes left. Despite trailing 3-1 in the fourth quarter, the Tar Heels had two chances for penalty corners in the final ten minutes of the game. Carolina was unable to catch up, resulting in a hard-fought loss. Why does it matter? North Carolina opened the season with two games against teams ranked in the top three of the NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll, with both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes falling in Iowa City. UNC hasn’t started with a 0-2 record since 1992, but there are many more games to come this season. The Tar Heels, who won a run of 47 games from 2018-2020 and a third consecutive NCAA championship title last season, face the challenge of turning heads this year under the leadership of Coach Sheltons. Who will they play against next? The Tar Heels will play No. 13 Princeton on Friday as part of the two-game weekend, with the second game against Penn on Sunday. @DTHSports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the news and headlines of the day delivered to your inbox every morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2021/08/unc-field-hockey-gamer-iowa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos