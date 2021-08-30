Detroit Lions Release Veteran WR Breshad Perriman





The Detroit Lions released Breshad Perriman just five months after signing the veteran wide receiver. Perriman signed a $2.5 million one-year deal with Detroit in March and was expected to work with fellow newcomer Tyrell Williams to stabilize a completely overhauled Lions receiving corps. But Perriman, whose contract included $2 million in guaranteed money, struggled through training camp and preseason, and found himself in a position battle with Geronimo Allison, Tom Kennedy and Victor Bolden in recent weeks. Bolden was also part of the team’s selection on Monday. 2 Related Perriman also suffered a hip injury this summer, and Lions coach Dan Campbell hinted last week that his roster could be in jeopardy when he told reporters that “there just hasn’t been enough” of the six-year veteran. . “I don’t want to pull a dead horse. I appreciate Breshad,” Campbell said Monday. “Unfortunately, he had that hip that took it off for a little over a week, or about a week, and we got it back and we just didn’t feel like there was enough relative who was left, who we were trying to keep, who could be out there. It just felt like we had to go in a different direction.” With Perriman and Bolden on the roster, the Lions’ receiving corps is expected to include Williams, Quintez Cephus and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, while Allison, Kennedy and Kalif Raymond will compete for the other roster spots. Perriman, 27, played in 12 games for the New York Jets last season, racking up 30 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns. The son of Brett Perriman, the former Lions star and a former Ravens first-round draft pick, he also played for Baltimore, Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The Lions also waived cornerback Mike Ford, one of the team’s top players on the special team, on Monday. Other players waived Monday included defensive tackle Miles Brown, safety Alijah Holder, guard Evan Heim and wide receiver Damion Ratley. Offensive tackles Dan Skipper and Tyrell Crosby were waived/injured and will be placed on the injured reserve list if not claimed on waivers. Reserve quarterback Tim Boyle is also undergoing surgery on his broken right thumb with no timetable for his return. “We have a lot more hope than that, but I can’t rule that out now,” Campbell said, when asked if Boyle’s injury is at the end of the season. Eric Woodyard of ESPN contributed to this report.

