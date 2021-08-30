Stuart Binny quits cricket





Stuart Binny, the former Indian all-rounder who boasts the country’s best bowling figures in ODIs, has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. “It has given me immense joy to represent my country at the highest international level,” said Binny, son of the 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder. Roger Binny and a two-time winner of the Ranji Trophy, said in a statement. “I would like to acknowledge the tremendous role the BCCI has played in my cricket journey. Their support and faith over the years has been invaluable. My cricket journey would not even have begun without the state of Karnataka and their support. the captain and win trophies with my state. “I am grateful to the coaches who encouraged me, the selectors who put their trust in me. My captains who entrusted me. None of this would have been possible without my family, I stepped out on the field every day and thought of them.

1 Related “Cricket runs in my blood and I will always try to give back to the game that gave me everything. Thank you all for your continued support in my next turns”. Binny, 37, has represented India in 23 matches – six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is. His first-class career spanned nearly 17 years, and he played most of those 95 games for his home state of Karnataka; his standout domestic season was in 2013-14 when he scored 443 runs at 43.22 and took 14 wickets at 32.64, playing a key role in Karnataka’s run to the Ranji Trophy title. Overall, he finished his first-class career with 4,796 runs and 146 wickets. However, Binny’s best hour undeniably came in the colors of India. After being selected for a tour of Bangladesh in 2014, Binny returned 6 for 4 – the best ever by an Indian in the format – in the second ODI in Mirpur. Binny was a surprise inclusion in the squad for England’s five-Test series in 2014, and with India looking for an additional bowling option, he made his debut in the first Test at Trent Bridge. There was little help for him on an unusually dry and slow course, and he finished wicketless in the 10 overs he threw, but he played a crucial part with the bat in India’s second innings, calming their nerves after a mini collapse on the final day and help save the Test with an innings of 78. Binny remained a fixture in India’s ODI squads, although his playing options were limited. He went to the 2015 World Cup but did not play a match. He last played an international match in 2016, a T20I, and gave up 32 runs on an over to the West Indies in Lauderhill. Binny began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2010. He was a regular member of the Rajasthan Royals lineup from 2011 to 2015 and, following the team’s suspension ahead of the 2016 season, was signed by his home franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore. Binny, who is a certified NCA Level-2 coach, said he will now venture into the world of coaching.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://africa.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/32112060/former-india-allrounder-stuart-binny-retires-all-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos