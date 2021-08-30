Is Bishop Sycamore a Legitimate High School Soccer Program? ESPN opponent from IMG Academy explained

Early in the football season, ESPN is known for featuring some of the best high school football teams in the nation as a way to put younger players in the spotlight before the college football and NFL seasons are fully underway.

A preparatory boarding school in Florida, IMG Academy is always one of the best programs in the country and is always packed with future Division I and NFL talents. Their opponent on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Classic at Canton’s Hall of Fame Stadium in Ohio would also be packed with Division I players, prompting ESPN to disperse the game.

Except that Bishop Sycamore, the opponent of the Ascenders, was not full of talent. It may not have even been reassured. There’s even a chance it’s not a real school. And the final score was 58-0

So how did ESPN air this route? Sports news dives in.

Where is Bishop Sycamore?

Bishop Sycamore appears to be based in Columbus, Ohio.

However, this does not make it clear whether this is a real school. First, schools with “Bishop” in their name are usually Catholic schools named after local bishops or other notable bishops. The Diocese of ColumbusOhio, the city in which Bishop Sycamore claims to be located, does not mention anyone by the name of Bishop Sycamore in its history.

Then that leads to exactly what kind of school Bishop Sycamore is. According to the Massillon Independent, Bishop Sycamore is an online charter school. It’s not between the Directory of Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Schools and the Independent reports that it is a non-OHSAA school. Instead, the team is listed as a member school of the Texas Christian Athletic League Yes,Texas although it is not the only out-of-state school as Ocean Springs Grace Baptist in Mississippi is also listed as a National Division school.

Bishop Sycamore Football History

How much football experience do the Centurions have? Not much as a team, it seems. As individual players, maybe more than most high school students.

The website for the school has five blog posts, the most recent coming May 21, and nothing in the “About Us” or “Staff” section and the “Schedule” tab just says “Scheduling 2021 is coming.” The “Camps” page lists 12 on the schedule for 2021, mostly with Division I programs like Clemson, Georgia and TCU.

A GoFundMe page in the name of the team was founded on August 21 and says it is a “new football program to be introduced in Columbus” and says it “plays a national program that ranks 4th in the nation.” It has currently raised $140 from a $20,000 goal.

On MaxPreps, the team’s schedule is filled with several other soccer teams in eight different states, including Dallas national powerhouse Duncanville. Last season’s team’s schedule said it went 0-6 and surpassed 227-42. It’s the only other schedule on the team’s MaxPreps page.

Not on their schedule was a game Friday against Sto-Rox, a high school in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. But according to TribLive, Sto-Rox defeated Bishop Sycamore 19-7. The only game on their schedule from 2021 that has already been played was a match-up against Akron’s Archbishop Hoban, which was a 58-0 loss on August 19.

While the team looks like it hasn’t spent much time together, the roster raises even more questions. A reporter covering Archbishop Hoban’s match shared what was given to him prior to the match.

Imagine that. Bishop Sycamore did not give the TV men an accurate or complete list. This is the “roster” we got when they played Archbishop Hoban last week… pic.twitter.com/e51OJCAuOA Ryan (@Isley23) August 29, 2021

The roster appears to be filled with several players who may have already graduated high school from other states. The quarterback who played against IMG Academy was Jailen Knight, whoseTwitter account said he is a three-star prospect in the class of 2023, while his bio links him to a Hudl page for Perry Hall High School in Baltimore, Maryland. In the meantime, a 247Sports recruitment page lists Knight as an unenlisted QB, graduating in 2021. Trillian Harris lists himself on Hudl as senior quarterback for Bishop Sycamore, while a 247Sports page has him as a California QB in the 2021 class who was not recruited, and images from his Hudl page seem to confirm that he played for Mission Viejo. Lineman Javan Peterson lists himself as a junior on Hudl, but his timeline shows highlights of a sophomore year in 2018, which would see him earn a graduate degree in 2021 while playing with CoF Academy in Columbus.

Whether Bishop Sycamore is a real school trying to get a foot in the door of Ohio High School Football or not, two games in a matter of three days, including against a team crammed with the country’s actual top prospects, is incredibly dangerous. And it’s a game that should have been stopped before it started, let alone aired on national television.

How did this happen?

Even ESPN’s broadcasting crew didn’t seem to have an answer for this.

Play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff said midway through the second quarter:, with IMG Academy leading 30-0, that the school told them they had “some Division I prospects on their roster.”

“To be farnk, a lot of them we couldn’t verify and it didn’t show up in our database. They didn’t show up in the databases of other recruiting services,” Shroff said. “It’s okay if that’s what you tell us, fine, that’s how we’ll take it. From what we’ve seen so far, this isn’t a fair fight and there has to be a point now where you’re concerned about health and safety.”

Analyst Tom Luginbill replied that he was already concerned about the game, saying he thought it was not just a mismatch with the talent up front, but noted that Bishop Sycamore didn’t seem to have the depth needed if his players would wear out.

According to terrible announcement, the game was planned by Paragon Marketing Group. The report said Paragon President Rashid Ghazi said the group was unaware that Bishop Sycamore was playing a match on Friday and that if it did, the match would have been cancelled. In addition, Ghazi said the company wished it had done more due diligence with its investigation of the team.

We regret that this has happened and have discussed this with Paragon, who secured the match-up and are handling most of our high school event planning. They have assured us that they will take steps to prevent situations like this from happening in the future,” ESPN Communications said in a statement.