Sports
NCAA gives green light for Division I college hockey teams to compete in exhibitions this season
NCAA men’s and women’s hockey teams have been given the green light to play exhibition games against other college hockey schools this season.
The NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief has approved an exemption allowing the exhibits, multiple sources have told the Herald.
College hockey teams often play against Canadian colleges in exhibitions, but that will be difficult, if not impossible, this season due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions and because the border is still closed to Canadians seeking to enter the United States.
The waiver was initially granted last season, but it became too late for teams to take advantage. It has now been extended to this season.
If a team uses the exemption to schedule another college hockey team, it will not be allowed to play against a Canadian university. And if a team chooses to play against a Canadian school, it may not use the exemption to play an exhibition against an NCAA team.
Many college hockey teams didn’t even bother to schedule exhibitions this season. In fact, UND is the only National Collegiate Hockey Conference team to announce exhibition games for 2021-22.
However, that may change in the wake of the NCAA waiver.
The Fighting Hawks open on October 2 with an exhibit at the University of Manitoba. They also have one scheduled for January 1 against the US Under-18 Team.
If Manitoba’s exhibition game is canceled due to the border closure, UND may replace it with an exhibition game against another Division-I team.
UND prefers to have an exhibition behind it before the opening of the regular season.
Last season marked the first time since 2003 that UND opened with a regular season game, and that was only because all eight NCHC teams agreed to start in an Omaha pod to prevent coronavirus infections.
Before that, Manitoba had opposed the opening exhibition for eight years and 15 of the last 16.
UND’s regular season opener is scheduled for October 8 against Niagara at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
