Dodgers Week 22 review: Sweeping the Padres, losing at home to Rockies

It was a two series story last week for the Dodgers, who wiped out a lifeless team in San Diego and tried to push the Padres even further out of the fray. But then they returned home and laid an egg against the also run Rockies.

The consistent was excellent pitching, totaling 16 runs in six games, in nearly seven games worth of innings. But the offense didn’t hit a lick, just .178/.253/.313 on the week.

Some of the lack of insult was self-inflicted, with the Dodgers choosing to use the Rockies series to give almost literally everyone extra peace of mind. The two rookie pitchers used for the spot begin to put the top of the rotation on five days of rest for this week, giving eight of the nine regulars at least part of a day off against Colorado, with only Trea Turner starting all three games.

This was a heat check of a Dodgers team that was 18-4 in August and came in Friday against a Rockies team with a rotten 15-47 (0.242) road record, including winning just one of 20 series away from home . That same exact strategy worked in a sweep of the humble Pirates last week.

It didn’t fly against the mediocre Rockies, who now own two road series wins. Colorado took two out of three at Dodger Stadium, holding the Dodgers to just six runs in the series.

It was a missed opportunity for the Dodgers to gain ground against the Giants, who lost two out of three in Atlanta this weekend. Los Angeles and San Francisco again had the same results, leaving the Dodgers with the same 2 games back in the division just as they started the week.

This week, the Dodgers get their last chance to make up for ground the old-fashioned way, by beating the team ahead of them. One thing is for sure, LA will be well rested by then.

Batter of the week

Not only did Will Smith homer in three straight games for the second time in August, and anticipated the winning scores with a two-run out on Saturday, but he also caught all 16 innings on Wednesdays marathon victory in San Diego. Smith also reached base 11 times in 18 trips to the plate, and during the season his 21 home runs lead all catchers in the National League.

Pitcher of the week

Max Scherzer was back asleep at the team hotel when Wednesday-evening’s game ended 16 innings, but woke up with a clear goal: to give the Dodgers a lot of innings. He delivered kicks, threw 7 scoreless frames and struckout 10 to finish a sweep of the Padres.

He has been better than advertised, said manager Dave Roberts. I knew there was a work ethic, a fire. But I didn’t realize the preparation. He knows exactly what he wants to do when he climbs that hill.

Results week 22

4-2 record

21 points scored (3.50 per game)

16 runs allowed (2.67 per game)

.622 win rate of pythagoras

Year to date

82-49 record

668 runs scored (5.1 per game)

459 runs allowed (3.50 per game)

.667 win rate pythagoras (87-44)

Miscellaneous

Most 20 hour catching seasons Team Seasons Team Seasons Yankees 29 evaders 20 braves 17 red 15 Red Stockings 11 Source: Basketball Reference

Return twenty: Will Smith hit his 21st home run of the season on Friday night as part of a wave that saw him hit 11 home runs with a .654 slugging percentage in 32 games after the All-Star break. The home run on Friday, in particular, was his 20th home run as a catcher, the seventh in Dodgers history and hit 20 home runs as a catcher in one season.

The Dodgers have 20 such individual seasons in which a catcher hits 20 home runs, led by Roy Campanella for seven years. Those 20 seasons are the second most in MLB history, behind only 29 by the Yankees.

It’s 1am, I must be lonely: Since the runner-on-second rule began in 2020, no extra-inning game has lasted longer than 13 innings. Until Wednesday-evening, and early Thursday morning, when the Dodgers and Padres needed 16 innings to decide things in the middlegame in San Diego. The game at the time was exciting, often inexplicable, but certainly memorable. Forty-seven players appeared in the game, including 19 pitchers, and the Dodgers’ pitching kept the Padres on a 0-for-30 stretch at one point during the game. A few minutes after the five hour 49 minute game ended at 12:59 PM, Roberts said, I don’t know how many innings we played tonight.

Long day: The Dodgers on Sunday used their 38th different pitcher of the year, breaking the franchise record, and it was one they had all season. Third baseman Justin Turner pitched a scoreless ninth inning to round out Sundays loss to Colorado in his first career pitching appearance. Turner came into the game only 5-0, but the Dodgers, who had 10 relief pitchers with them all weekend, ran out of pitchers at the end of a series in which their bulk pitchers combined threw only 11 innings in three games , in a week they used nine relievers in a 16-inning game.

When you go short and you only get three innings [from Mitch White], its kind of compilation, Roberts said. It’s a fallout from that 16-inning game.

gymnast is the fourth Dodger to play third base and throw in the same game, joined Jeff Hamilton (1989, famed, to finish a 22-inning game against the Astros), Robin Ventura (2004) and Russell Martin (2019).

Transactions

Monday: Pitcher Conner Greene, who was assigned for assignment on Aug. 20, was claimed by the Orioles from waivers.

Tuesday: Julio Uras was activated after missing only one start on the injured list with a bruise to the left calf, and Neftal Fliz was assigned for assignment.

Wednesday: Joe Kelly was activated from the injured list and lefthander Victor Gonzlez was selected for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Thursday: Mookie Betts was activated after missing 16 games with a hip injury, and Darien Nez was recalled to add a new arm to the bullpen. Matt Beaty and Gavin Lux were given an option on Triple-A, which reduced playing time in the majors.

Friday: Andre Jackson was called up for his second Major League-game and Nez was sent back to Oklahoma City.

Saturday: As with his debut, the next day after his performance, Jackson was given the option for Triple-A, this time to add Edwin Uceta as a fresh arm in the bullpen.

Sunday: Uceta joined the one-day club this week along with Nez and Jackson and was given a Triple-A option to make way for Mitch White who is being recalled.

Game results

Week 22 at bat Player AWAY R huh 2B HR RBI SB BB FATHER BA OBP SLG OPS Player AWAY R huh 2B HR RBI SB BB FATHER BA OBP SLG OPS Smith 14 4 7 0 3 5 1 4 18 0.500 0.611 1.143 1,754 T.Turner 25 4 8 2 1 2 2 2 27 0.320 0.370 0.520 0.890 pollock 23 2 5 0 1 5 0 1 24 0.217 0.250 0.435 0.685 Seager 20 1 4 2 0 2 0 2 24 0.200 0.292 0.300 0.592 Taylor 20 2 3 1 1 1 1 2 22 0.150 0.227 0.350 0.577 bets 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.091 0.286 0.091 0.377 J.Turner 22 3 3 0 0 1 0 2 25 0.136 0.200 0.136 0.336 Muncy 16 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 20 0.063 0.250 0.063 0.313 bellinger 22 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 23 0.136 0.130 0.136 0.267 Appetizer 173 19 35 5 6 17 4 20 197 0.202 0.284 0.347 0.631 Barnes 7 1 1 0 1 2 0 0 7 0.143 0.143 0.571 0.714 McKinney 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 10 0.111 0.200 0.111 0.311 hills 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Beaty 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Lux 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bank 25 2 2 0 1 3 0 1 26 0.080 0.115 0.200 0.315 pitchers 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 insult 208 21 37 5 7 20 4 21 234 0.178 0.253 0.313 0.566

Week 22 pitching Pitcher G file I P huh R IS BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G file I P huh R IS BB SO ERA WHIP FIP scherzer 1 1-0 7.7 2 0 0 1 10 0.00 0.391 1.34 Buehler 1 0-0 6.7 3 1 0 1 8 0.00 0.600 1.22 uras 1 1-0 5.0 1 0 0 2 4 0.00 0.600 2.77 Jackson 1 0-1 4.7 4 1 1 2 2 1.93 1.286 6.38 Price 1 0-0 3.7 2 2 2 2 1 4.91 1.091 4.26 white 1 0-1 3.3 6 3 3 2 6 8.10 2,400 5.27 Appetizer 6 2-2 31.0 18 7 6 10 31 1.74 0.903 3.07 Jansen 4 0-0, 2 Sv 4.0 1 0 0 1 5 0.00 0.500 1.42 S.Greene 4 0-0, Sv 3.3 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 0.300 2.57 Bickford 3 0-0 3.0 0 0 0 2 4 0.00 0.667 0.50 bruihl 4 0-0 2.7 1 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.750 1.67 Trains 3 1-0 2.3 0 0 0 2 1 0.00 0.857 4.88 gymnast 1 0-0 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0.00 2,000 3.17 Water 3 0-0 3.3 1 1 1 2 4 2.70 0.900 5.57 graterol 3 0-0 4.7 2 2 2 3 4 3.86 1.071 4.24 Kelly 3 0-0 2.3 2 2 2 3 2 7.71 2.143 4.03 Joke 3 1-0 3.3 3 4 3 2 2 8.10 1,500 10.67 bullpen 31 2-2, 3 Sv 30.0 12 9 8 17 28 2.40 0.967 3.94 Totals 37 4-2 61.0 30 16 14 27 59 2.07 0.934 3.50

Previous reviews: April 1-4 | April 5-11 | April 12-18 | April 19-25 | April 26 – May 2 | May 3-9 | May 10-16 | May 17-23 | May 24-30 | May 31 – June 6 | June 7-13 | June 14-20 | June 21-27 | June 28 – July 4 | July 5-11 | July 12-18 | July 19-25 | July 26 – Aug 1 | Aug 2-8 | August 9-15 | Aug 16-22

Next one

Wearing the Felipe Alou gauntlet, the Dodgers will play the Braves at home for three games before heading to San Francisco for the final three regular season games against the Giants this year.