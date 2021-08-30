Trinbago Knight Riders Obtain The 2021 Caribbean Premier League

Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be one to remember for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). Having started the season by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets — credit to all-round display by Sunil Narine. The team went on to win 12 out of 12 games, after beating the St Lucia Zouks in the final. This team led by Kieron Pollard emulated his predecessor Dwayne Bravo, who captained the team that won both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The only difference is, the CPL winner team in 2020 did it in style. The team recorded history by being the first team ever to win the league unbeaten. First facing the equally worthy opponent, Guyana, TKR managed to turn the game around despite Guyana batting to register 144/5 in 17 overs. This is owing to Shimron Hetmyer’s exemplary knock of 63 runs. TKR’s Sunil Narine opened with 50 off 28 balls, from where the team picked to chase down the total, sparing to balls.

Dwayne Bravo the former captain, rose to the occasion finishing the match after Sunil’s dismissal. The team was just getting started. In the following matches, the team recorded a perfect 10, to reach the semifinals.

In the semi-final, the CPL last year winners joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, and St Lucia Zouks. At this competition level, the TKR was pitted against Jamaica Tallawahs in the semi-final 1. The Riders cruised past the Tallawahs with ease- beating them with 9 wickets. The team was clinical from the start to the end of the match.

After the toss win, the Trinbago Riders elected to bowl first where they began with a wicket from their talisman Akeal Hosein. Hosein took two more wickets thereafter. Despite the Tallawahs setting a 108-run target for their opponents, the TKR proved they meant business and easily reached it owing to Lendl Simmons’ 50-run. In the end, the Kieron Pollard-led team won by 9 wickets with an impressive 30 balls to spare.

In semi-final 2, St Lucia Zouks beat Guyana Amazon Warriors for 55 in 13.4 overs at the Brian Lara Stadium. The unlucky Warriors only had Chanderpaul Hemraj as a top scorer in this game with 25-runs. Efforts from both Nicholas Pooran and Chris Green of 11 runs each couldn’t book them a spot at the much-coveted finals. Instead, the Zouks made it as first-timers against the four-time finalist, Trinbago Knight Riders.

In the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium final, the TKR had to employ their experience as the Zouks weren’t a walkover despite not having made it to the finals before. The Riders had a bad start losing Tino Webster and Tim Seifert’s wickets, 5 and 4 respectively. The loss led to a reduction to 19/2 by the fourth.

However, Darren Bravo and Lendl Simmons combined effort to rebuild the Riders innings. The two experienced batsmen not only used caution but also aggression to restore the TKR’s chances of clinching the title. The duos’ 138 runs took the team over the line by 8 wickets, with Bravo and Simmons within the 58 and 84 respectively.

Initially, the captain’s four-wicket win helped the Riders to outdo the Zouks for 154. This is despite Zouk’s first batting chance that Rakheem lost the wicket in the second chance over. Although Rakheem lost due to Ali Khan’s bowl, the introduction of Mark Deyal in the middle to join Andre Fletcher temporarily breathed fresh air into the team. The two scored runs to put Zouks score at 60/1 after the first six overs.

Despite Deyal and Fletcher’s second wicket that put a stand of 67 runs, luck wasn’t on their side and the partnership crumbled courtesy of Fawad Ahmed. Deyal was dismissed in the ninth over, giving the Riders skipper a chance in the act. Pollard provided the Knights with the breakthrough of Andre in 12th, reducing the Zouks to 83/3.

The captain kept on bowling in steady lines resulting in reward in the 14th over after leading to Roston Chases’s foul on Tion Webster. Zouks’ Mohammad Nabi also underperformed reducing the team to 117/5 in the 15th over. The latter couldn’t keep up and was bowled 154, and the Trinbago Knight Riders crowned the CPL winner team in 2020.

