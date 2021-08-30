Vote for Southwest Missouri High School Football Player of the Week





Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season was one to remember with exciting games and big performances taking place all over the region. A few of those standout performances stood out from the rest and were nominated for this week’s Player of the Week poll. The poll will only take place on News-Leader.com all season from Monday morning through Wednesday at 10 a.m. There are no restrictions on the number of times you can vote. Votes submitted via email will not count. WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE This year, the player of the week will be awarded a T-shirt to commemorate their achievement. After the poll, we will announce the winner via our social media platforms. Nominees were collected from games we attended, stats shared online, and nominees submitted to the News-Leader. In the coming weeks, email Wyatt Wheeler at: [email protected] before 8 a.m. on Monday for your favorite athlete to qualify. These are the nominees: Week 1 Player of the Week nominees Always Wright, Joplin 26-of-34 for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown in a 41-40 win over Webb City. Dakota Wilson, Marionville 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 36-8 win over Stockton. Adam Hounson, Rolla 132 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 36-20 win over Bolivar. Avery Moody, Republic Rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns in 47-12 win over Neosho. John Gholson, Nixa 13 total tackles with two sacks, two for a loss and a pair of quarterback rushes in a 42-6 win over Branson. Logan Daniels, Fair Grove Caught two passes for 64 yards with two touchdowns. Also, a punt returned for a touchdown to go along with a pick-six in a 48-19 win over Mountain Grove. Caden Kabance, Carthage 13 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Also completed eight passes for 85yards in a 49-14 win over Ozark. Braxton Davis, Cabool 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 35-8 win over Miller. Evan Gross, Already Spring Scored four touchdowns each coming a different way. He rushed for one, caught one, had a kick return for one and had a first in a 49-20 win over East Newton. Austin Wilkerson, Lamar Rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Also had two interceptions with one coming back for a touchdown in a 46-0 win over Catholic. Eric Richardson, Waynesville 300 yards rush and three touchdowns. Also caught a pass for a 25-yard touchdown in a 49-28 win over Parkview. If the poll doesn’t load, click refresh Note: Even though the poll says “go back to the poll” and looks like you can vote again easily, it doesn’t count unless you refresh the page after the first vote. Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist for the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at:[email protected]or Twitter on@WyattWheeler_NL. He is also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio on weekdays from 4-6pm

