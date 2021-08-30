Back to Sports: Where Kansas Football Stands After a Busy Summer | Sport

Welcome back to school, Jayhawk fans! This is the first of three articles in our short series: Back to Sports. We’ll catch up with you on important events this summer, and with the opening game in a few days, we’ll start with football.

New coaching staff

Prior to the close of the 2021 spring semester, Kansas Football announced the hiring of a new head football coach, Lance Leipold. Leipold had just left the University at Buffalo for Lawrence, and although the Jayhawk program had been unsuccessful, Leipold was eager to get to work.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get started,” Leipold said in May. “I’m very proud to be your head football coach. Rock Chalk.”

He also discussed that the program needed a new culture and how he was ready for the challenge of creating it.

Culture is a daily process of expectations and beliefs and how you do it,” said Leopold. to play at the University of Kansas. We’re going to play for the University of Kansas.”

After Leipolds hired, Andy Kotelnicki and Brian Borland, Leipolds’ offensive and defensive coordinator at Buffalo, joined him in Kansas.

I don’t stand before you without them, Leipold said about Kotelnicki, Borland and his other assistant coaches. I think that shows some of the new hires that it’s a good work environment and that it gives them the opportunity to be successful in their own way.

Borland has known Leipold since childhood and believes that Leipold is the right coach at the helm to lead the Jayhawks back to success.

We grew five miles apart,” Borland said in May. Rival Cities, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson, Wisconsin. We’ve known each other for a long time.He has the vision, but he also has the feet on the ground and the practicalities to get things done.”

Transfers galore

Although the Jayhawks lost multiple players to the transfer portal, including 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team Honoree and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention cornerback, Karon Prunty, they gained an abundance of talent from multiple schools.

Most of the transfers flowing to Lawrence followed Leipold from Buffalo. Former Buffalo players linebacker Rich Miller Jr., defensive lineman Ronald McGee, offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr., senior defensive lineman Eddie Wilson, sophomore wide receiver Trevor Wilson, All-MAC Offensive Lineman Mike Novitsky, and defensive lineman graduate transfer Zion DeBose all announced their intentions to play for Kansas within just a few days of each other.

The addition of players familiar with the Leipold system and culture has helped other players adapt to the changes more easily.

She [Wilson and McGee] brought their culture with them, but certainly helped us with the plays and the signaling, senior defensive tackle Caleb Sampson said a few weeks ago. It was certainly good to have those players here.

In addition to all the Buffalo transfers, Kansas also got obligations from Michigan and Missouri state linebacker Cornell Wheeler and cornerback Jeremy Webb, respectively.

What is the status of the Quarterback room?

Although the first game is only four days long, Leipold has yet to designate a starting quarterback for the season opener.

Though the Jayhawks bring back redshirt senior Miles Kendrick and sophomore Jalon Daniels, North Texas transfer redshirt junior Jason Bean has thrown himself into the mix for the runway.

It’s always possible to see multiple quarterbacks, Leopold said recently.

While Kendrick and Daniels lacked consistency in the Jayhawks’ winless campaign last year, Leipold has seen improvements on all three.

For them to slowly gain understanding and command with confidence, to help people line up and what moves were doing and stuff, let alone the reading and everything that happens, we start to see those things happen

Leipold went on to say that he was impressed with Bean over the course of the spring through the summer.

[He has a] better understanding and confidence in the huddle, Leipold said recently. He is gaining more and more confidence in seeing things, his accuracy has improved, he continues to show his athleticism with his feet.

The Jayhawks open their 2021 campaign at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 3. Kick-off is scheduled at 7 p.m