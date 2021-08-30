When Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and More Play in the US Open





Looking for some good games on Monday, the first day of the US Open? Naomi Osaka will open the defense of her women’s title to open the night session, and Andy Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, will play third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in an afternoon match. Here are previews of those matches and a few others to keep an eye out for (all times are Eastern and approximate, except Haleps and Osakas). Grandstand | 11 hours Simona Halep vs. Camila Giorgic Simona Halep, the 12th seed, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open this month, citing a tear in her right kidnapper. Halep, a two-time Grand Champion, is a tough competitor when healthy, but multiple injuries kept her out of the French Open and Wimbledon this year. Camila Giorgi, ranked 36th, is on the rise, winning her first Masters 1000 event at the National Bank Open in August. Giorgi has an aggressive base game that will put Halep in a defensive position, and for both players it will be a good test of their ability to make a deep run at the US Open.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM | 2:00 p.m. Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Andy Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, has been battling injuries since 2018 and plays intermittently on the tour in between surgeries. Still, Murray has been able to compete well enough and reached the third round at Wimbledon in July. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the third seed, crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round after attacking the final at the French Open. His consistency is often challenged by veteran players, and in their first meeting he will play a grueling match against a three-time champion of a major tournament.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM | 7 p.m. Naomi Osaka vs. Marie Bouzkova Naomi Osaka, the third seed, won the US Open in 2018 and 2020 and will start her title defense with a convincing first-round win. Osaka lost in the third round of the Olympics to eventual silver medalist, Marketa Vondrousova. The disappointing result in Tokyo can certainly be put behind her when she returns before New York’s adoring crowds. Marie Bouzkova reached her second WTA final in February on the Melbourne hard courts ahead of the Australian Open. As a 23-year-old Czech, she won the US Open girls’ title in 2014, but she has not replicated that success on the pro tour. An upset against Osaka would be her biggest win.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM | 9 o’clock in the evening Daniel Medvedev vs. Richard Gasquet Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, takes on Richard Gasquet, an ATP Tour veteran, to close the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Medvedev won the National Bank Open this month and is favorite to reach the final on September 12. Gasquet has not progressed beyond the third round of a major tournament since 2016, and disruption seems unlikely as Medvedev will try to repeat or better run his final from 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/30/sports/tennis/osaka-murray-when-to-watch.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos