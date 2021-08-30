Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Computer Model Sleepers That Predicted AJ Brown’s Strong Season
Five days after Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19, an outbreak of the virus began ripping through his team. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a trendy mid-round pick in the 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, but he now tops Tennessee’s reserve/COVID list. Tannehill was a top-10 Fantasy QB last season, but should you change where he belongs among your Fantasy football picks for 2021?
Star-wide receiver Julio Jones has been limited in practice by a leg injury, and with Tannehill gone, it’s a good idea to have alternatives in mind when crafting your 2021 Fantasy football strategy. A complete look at 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts is critical with the start of the season just around the corner. Before you choose Fantasy Football 2021, be sure to check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets from the tried and true computer model at SportsLine.
Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. The second year playmaker had a Fantasy Football ADP in the fifth round, but the SportsLine projection model predicted he would be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy Football.
Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.
The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.
Now SportsLine has simulated 10,000 times throughout the NFL season and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying several potential Fantasy Football sleepers.Go to SportsLine now to see them.
Top Fantasy football sleepers 2021
One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Jets run back Michael Carter. The North Carolina rookie enjoyed a prolific career at Chapel Hill, where he racked up over 1,000 yards in his junior and senior seasons despite spending time with Broncos rookie Javonte Williams. He gets competition in the backfield of the Jets, but he’s been there before.
Carter, the Jets’ fourth-round draft pick, is a sleeper for your RB2 spot. His 2021 Fantasy Football ADP places him eighth round in most 12-team drafts, but his production lines are just behind those of Darrell Henderson, who is usually off the board in the fifth round, according to SportsLine’s model. While it’s understandable that anyone would be skeptical of the Jets, Carter should benefit from an overhauled team and coaching staff, including rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.
Another sleeper that SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings identified: the offense of Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Jacksonville has been disappointing for most of the preseason, despite drafting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick this year. However, last season in Detroit, Jones had the third-highest percentage of all receivers under Darrell Bevell, who is Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator this season.
Jones suffered a shoulder injury last Monday night against New Orleans, but is not expected to miss the start of the season. Even if he missed Week 1, he still offers a lot of value with a 2021 Fantasy Football ADP totaling 115.59. His stock has risen, but news of his injury and Jacksonville’s lackluster offensive performance should keep his ADP very reasonable well into the 2021 Fantasy Football drafts. Jones is expected to outperform receivers like Michael Thomas, Tyler Boyd and even sixth-rounder Ja’Marr Chase, making him one of the best Fantasy Football sleepers to jump on in 2021.
How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football rankings
SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback, you don’t even think about getting picked in the middle rounds of checkers. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option in the 2021 Fantasy Football rankings ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine.
So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top five performance? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that mentioned AJ Brown’s huge season, and invent.
