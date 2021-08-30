Iowa defender Hunter Warner retires to become a professional boxer





It’s not every day that a 25-year-old defender decides to end his career as a hockey player and decides to go off the ice to the ring to take people out. Hunter Warner, a towering defender for the Minnesota Wilds AHL affiliate in Iowa, has announced that he will move on and has already partnered with a number of high-level executives to guide his upcoming boxing career. I am so excited to announce that I am pursuing a professional heavyweight boxing career and that I am officially retiring from my professional hockey career with the [Minnesota Wild] organization, Warner said via Instagram on Sunday. It was an amazing journey and I met a lot of amazing people and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities and places that hockey brought me. That said, I’m excited for this new journey and signing under an old family friend and CEO [Jake Richmann]. Grateful to work with my teammate and brother Colt Warner and to be trained by my father and my hero Jeff Warner. Just looking for his name on YouTube will only give you a whole bunch of attacks. From fighting heavy hitters like Dylan McIlrath, and throwing around dudes like JC Lipon, it’s all plainly visible trying to get a sense of what he would be like to get a foothold with someone without skates on. After going unwritten, the Cambridge, Minnesota native signed a three-year entry-level contract with his hometown organization and even earned a few extensions, one at the NHL level and one in the AHL to keep his physicality on the Iowa roster. He played a total of 193 games for Iowa over six total years, scoring four goals and 19 points, and scoring a total of 211 penalty minutes. Warner’s father Jeffrey, was actually a professional wrestler and his name was JW Storm in WCW, most notably a member of the Maximum Overdrive tag team with Tim Hunt. He honestly looks a bit badass during the height of professional wrestling in the 1990s. Even getting in the ring with someone with a very Beetlejuice-esque gimmick called The Juicer. If family ties matter, at least go to a top level. Good luck to you Hunter.

