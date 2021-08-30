Richland County Football and Soccer Teams Had Cuddle Weeks





Football is known all over the world as soccer. And football is, well, football to us. Whatever you want to call the two sports, the Richland County high school teams that play them had some great weeks last week. Let’s take a look at the best soccer numbers with some cross country sprinkled with this week’s Go figure! 6-0: The final score between the Ontario Warriors and Chagrin Falls on Saturday. The Warriors flexed their attacking muscles in a very impressive win that should set them up for tournament time later in the season. Gage Weaver had a hat-trick with three goals, while Gage Johnson had a couple of goals and Brody Conley had one. Five different Warriors recorded assists as Weaver, Carter Weaver, Josh Young, Nate Judson and Aiden Frankhouse each had one assist. Omar Abdelaziz registered three saves in the shutout for the Warriors (2-0-1). It was Weaver’s second consecutive three-goal game after holding the same statistic in an 11-2 win over Norwalk. Johnson and Zain Fulmer had two goals in the win over the Truckers, while Young, Ethan McCoy, Judson and Frankhouse each had one goal. Johnson, Frankhouse, Young and McCoy all had two assists in that win, while Tylor Danals added one. Abdelaziz had six saves. 1: Number of Plymouth Big Red touchdowns on plays less than 32 yards in a 49-13 win over Willard in Week 2. The Big Red scored touchdowns of 80, 63, 71, 81, 32 and 60 yards and also added a 12- gardener for the record. Shae Sparks went away for 224 yards on 10 carries, including touchdowns of 63, 71 and 12 yards, while Clayton Miller threw 165 yards on just four completions. He threw an 80-yarder to Caiden Allen and connected with Sparks on a score of 81-yard. Nick Cole ran for a 32-yard TD and returned a 60-yard interception for a score as the Big Red used big play to improve to 2-0. 3: Number of shutouts recorded by the Lexington Minutemen to start the boys’ football season. On Saturday, the Minutemen defeated Lima Shawnee 1-0 in a rematch of last year’s Elite 8 game, in which the Minutemen went 2-1 in overtime. Alex Depperschmidt had the sole purpose of helping Lexington win its first game of the season. Lex fought to a no-goal draw in each of the first two games against Ontario and Ashland, which gave the Minutemen three straight shutouts. In 2019, the Minutemen set the program record with 11 shutouts for the year, and it looks like the 2021 team has a chance to challenge that goal. 20:46.6: The time it took Shelbys Kayla Gonzales to complete the race at the Richland County Cross Country Invitational last week. Gonzales claimed her second Richland County title of her career and also took the Whippets to first place as a team. On Saturday, Gonzales drove a 7:51:20 PM in the Tiger Classic to finish sixth in the Black Division, the biggest race of the meet. 7: Number of goals last week in two games by Crestviews Anna McFarland. First, she exploded for five goals in a 12-0 win over Central Christian and also handed out a couple of assists. On Saturday, McFarland scored two goals in a 2-2 draw against Shelby to give her seven for the week for the Cougars (1-1-1). 2: Number of passing touchdowns that went for more than 50 yards for Crestviews Hayden Kuhn. In a 54-7 win over Crestview, Kuhn tied with Adison Reymer for 58 and 52 yards and also completed a 30-yard strike on Gabe Smedley, giving him three touchdowns for the day as the Cougars improved to 2-0 . 2: Number of goals scored by Madisons Shannon Jamieson last week. Jamieson started a successful run with the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Clear Fork, in which she sent a shot toward the net, bouncing it off the back of a Clear Fork defender. She then scored once more in a 4-0 win over Mansfield Senior, scoring back-to-back nights. The Rams fell to Findlay on Saturday but went 2-1 over a busy four days. 17:12.7: The time it took Shelbys Huck Finnegan to complete the course at the Richland County Cross Country Invitational last week. Finnegan claimed his second straight individual title in Richland County and also helped his team finish first with a perfect score of 15 as the Whippets took the top 10 in the race. Finnegan also ran an amazing 16:36.16 at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, finishing second in the Black Division, with over 300 runners. 4-0: The final standings between the Shelby Whippets and Hillsdale Falcons in girls’ soccer last week. The Whippets took their first win of the year thanks to two goals from Brooklyn Gwirtz and one goal each from Audi Albert and Arizona Graszl. Sophie Niese and Mary Wilkins each had one assist in the win, while Alyssa Neill notched an eight-save shutout. Wilkins and Gwirtz then scored one goal each in a 2-2 draw against Crestview on Saturday. 234: Number of passing yards for Mansfield Seniors Brock Hill in the Tygers 37-6 win over Marion Harding. Going 14-for-17, Hill passed 234 yards and two touchdowns while running 49 yards and another score as the Tygers got away with a huge win. Amarr Davis was the main beneficiary of the Hills big night with three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, also adding an interception to the defense. The Tygers were efficient on Friday night, scoring on each of their first six possessions with a field goal to start the game and five consecutive TDs, playing only 24 games in total in that period. The defense also had a monster play, allowing only six points and 156 yards per game. 3: Number of goals scored by Clear Forks Alex Kistler in a season-opening 6-1 win over Upper Sandusky. Kistler led the Colts with his hat-trick, while Conner Hauger, Aaron Brown and Griffin Blakley each had one goal. Jaden Beachy handed out two assists, while Hauger had one in the win. 17:21.40: Time it took Crestviews Tommy ONeill to finish the course during the Tiger Classic on Saturday. ONeill was third in the Orange Division, which consisted of medium-sized schools, as he showed in his first meeting of the year. 2: Number of goals and assists last week by Mansfield Seniors Ja’Lil Gregory in two games. Gregory amassed two goals and two assists as the Tygers (1-1) fell to Madison 6-2, beating Marion Harding 4-0. 201: Number of receiving yards collected by Shelbys Andre Hill in the Whippets 45-28 win over Lexington. Hill caught eight passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, while also making two defensive interceptions, all while playing just two and a half quarters. Quarterback Marshall Shepherd balled again and completed 23-of-35 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a score, giving him a second straight six-touchdown performance to start the season for the 2-0 Whippets. 4: Number of goals scored by Madisons Corbin Herr in two Rams wins last week. Herr started his week with two goals and three assists in a 6-2 win over Mansfield Senior, while Gavin Cates, Brayden Rogers, Michael Russell and Aiden Balas each had one goal. Later, Herr had another two-goal game in a 3-0 win over Norwalk. Jordan Lyons scored one goal and Easton Mazak had an assist in that win. Will Jamieson was sensational in goal with 22 saves combined over the two games. 19:58.64: Time it took Crestviews Morgan Welch to complete the track at a huge Tiger Classic in Seneca East. Welch placed fourth in the Orange Division, which consisted of medium-sized schools and included more than 200 runners. 5: Number of goals scored in a combined effort by Clear Forks Kendall Windsor and Trinity Cook in the Colts 5-2 win over Wooster last week. Windsor led the way with three goals and two assists, while Cook had two goals. Isabelle Annis, Lilly Wortman and Annika Labaki each provided one assist and Renee Anders racked up five saves in goal to seal the win. 14-12: The final standings between the Lucas Cubs and Hillsdale Falcons. The Cubs improved to 2-0 behind Aiden Culler, who caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Corbin Toms and also scored both runs for extra points, which was the difference as the Cubs took the win. [email protected] 740-244-9934 Twitter: @JakeFurr11

