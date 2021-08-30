The Hurricanes and Canadiens are into hockey, the most classless beef

The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens are embroiled in a glorious beef two years in the making, steeped in unwritten rules, pettiness and bad feelings. It’s hands down the best off-season NHL story yet, so let’s dive into what the hell is going on.

On Saturday, the Hurricanes announced that the team has signed Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a third-line for the Canadiens, on an offer form. At first glance, this seems like a trifle, right? Teams sign limited free agents for contracts all the time, it’s just part of the job. Well, not in the NHL. The quote form is essentially a sham, a wink and a wink, technically legal, but rarely used. General managers around the NHL are reluctant to sign players to offer sheets in an unwritten gentlemen’s deal to preserve the league’s solvency.

This unwritten rule is so entrenched that in the past 16 years, only seven players have been signed to offer sheets, with only one player switching teams as a result of an offer slip to Dustin Penner, who signed a chip prior to the 2007-08 season. . So by signing Kotkaniemi to an offer slip, the Hurricanes snapped their noses at a tacit agreement throughout the league, but why?

Revenge.

This beef has been simmering for two years

The Hurricanes act of signing Kotkaniemi is pure, unfiltered revenge for 2019, when the Canadiens viciously offered a huge preloaded offer sheet to Sebastian Aho, one of Carolina’s rising stars. There was never any doubt that the Canes would match the blade for Aho, so it was critically seen as a future cornerstone of the franchise, but the Montreal blade was like a poison pill.

Montreal definitely needed a front-line center and Aho was undoubtedly one of the young centers in the league, but this wasn’t just a matter of trying to get the player, the Canadiens wanted to break the Hurricanes. The huge preloaded contract was intended to put financial pressure on Carolina, which would put the team in a position where they might not immediately spend a lot of money to keep a star player in a small hockey market.

How you feel about this is a matter of perspective, probably based purely on where your hockey loyalties lie. For some, the Canadiens were just making a clever hockey move, even if it backfired. To others, this was the purest example of a large market team using its financial clout to pressure and harm a small market.

Of course, Montreal would never admit this, but there’s no question that the deal was pre-designed to hurt the Hurricanes. Unfortunately for the Canadiens, the Canes had a long memory.

Why the Kotkaniemi offer sheet is so important

The hurricanes simmered for two years. Hoping, waiting for a moment to strike. With Montreal having a stunningly successful season, leading to its first Stanley Cup Finals berth since 1993, the future looked bright for the Canadiens. The team had just over $1 million in salary cap, but this was fine. The roster was set, Montreal had a year to evaluate potential free agents and presumably use their free money for Nick Suzuki, a 22-year-old rising star who is seen as a future base of the Canadiens.

Then Carolina pulled the trigger. The team signed Kotkaniemi on a quote form, expediting how quickly Montreal must make a decision about the 21-year-old. Kotkaniemi may not have lived up to his billing as the 3rd overall pick in the 2018 NHL draw, but he was speeded up to the NHL and many thought he had to play before he was ready. This meant that Kotkaniemi was still an unknown celebrity, with some believing he never really had it, others thinking he had future star potential. Still, it puts all the pressure on Montreal.

Carolina’s offer sheet to Kotkaniemi is for 1 year, $6.1 million, but the devil is in the details. Should the Canadiens match the score and Kotkaniemi becomes a good player, they will face the prospect of a huge qualifying offer based on that $6.1 million salary that will no doubt force them to choose between Kotkaniemi and Suzuki, which the team won’t have. will want from both. losses.

As for Carolina, they are also taking a risk. Should Montreal let Kotkaniemi go, they will have to send a first and third round to the Canadiens as compensation. NHL offer sheets require such a fee, unlike its NBA counterparts.

So what would have been a relatively quiet August for Montreal is now full of drama, at least for next week. The Canadiens have a week to decide whether to match the sheet or let Kotkaniemi leave.

The Hurricanes didn’t just make an offer, they made it so small

Carolina is gleeful in their desire to be hockey iconoclasts. From their team parties to the aggressive youthful social media squad, the Canes have sparked interest from young fans across the hockey world purely for the way they keep their noses at the establishment.

It started with the announcement of the bidding sheet, tweeted with a simple LOL. To take the point further home, the Canes wrote the announcement in French so that fans of Canadiens could read it as easily as possible.

The Hurricanes announced today that they have made a hostile offer to the Montreal Canadiens’ restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The proposed agreement has a term of one year and an average annual value of $6.1 million. Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 28, 2021

News came out that the Canes Kotkaniemi not only inks on a $6.1 million sheet, but also include a $20 signing bonus. Yes, twenty dollars. Why? It’s just that Sebastian Aho wears No. 20. There was absolutely no mistaking the act of revenge, especially when GM Don Waddell essentially copied and pasted the announcement, borrowed from Montreal.

Turnabout is fair play but not for the Montreal establishment who are FURIOUS, the Hurricanes had the audacity to get them back for trying to steal their best player in 2019. Carolina loves every second of it.

Is what Carolina did so petty? Absolute. Is this the funniest thing that’s happened in hockey in the past year? Hell yeah that’s it. This is the NHL’s financial David sticking it to Goliath in the most perfect way. While there are some good hockey reasons for signing a young player like Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a team that needs depth, it really pales in comparison to the hilarity of having the Canadiens squirm through a taste of their own medicine.

Now the wait is to see if Montreal matches the bidding form, and it will be fascinating to see come what may.