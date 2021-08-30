Sports
JR Smith shares his study trip and all relied on him
JR Smith decided to go to college after a 16-year NBA career. On the cusp of his 36th birthday, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T, an HBCU in Greensboro, NC, where he graduated from liberal college and is eligible by the NCAA to play on the golf team.
Smith famously entered the 2004 NBA Draft straight out of high school rather than going to North Carolina. He had a slow start in the competition after being selected with the number 18 overall pick, but he eventually won a valuable microwave scorer role during stops with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith retired with $90 million in career earnings, two championships along with LeBron James on the Lakers and Cavs, and a Sixth Man of the Year trophy on his cloak. He could have done anything with his life after his playing days, but he decided to go to school.
Smith was reportedly encouraged to go to college by Ray Allen. He tweeted his experience live at the beginning of classes, and it was both an inspiring and humanizing look at how an athlete adapts to life after his playing career.
Smith’s journey began with unbridled optimism. As the lesson has progressed, he has been honest about the difficulty he had in adapting to a totally new world. As he laid out his new life on Twitter, Smith was vulnerable and excited and challenged by the course load. Here are the best tweets from his return to college so far.
Joined a study group for my African American Studies class on #groupie and my classmates don’t think it’s me
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021
Finished my English homework. Dope short story about a little girl with six brothers and seeking parental approval. Dope reading
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 27, 2021
First tutorial in the books! I find Ms Burke very helpful
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 26, 2021
Another great lesson! Definitely ask for more hours, a little extra help never hurts!
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 27, 2021
I hated school growing up and I knew this would be a challenge, but that won’t discourage me for a moment. You need to be able to cling and cling to new journeys and challenges that come into your life. Observe, learn and adapt.
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 27, 2021
Man, I’ve been eating junk food all my life and no, I have to stop because I’m learning about nutrition in my #FCS class. African Americans in particular have to cut so much fast food and sugar from our diets. Diabetes rate is way too high an go higher. #nutritionclass
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 28, 2021
I need to learn how to take better notes. For some reason I struggle with what is important information. I mean to me it all seems important pic.twitter.com/bZIUyXCEDI
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 30, 2021
So disappointed in myself this first week man
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 30, 2021
Been on my teaching assignments since 5am LA time. A bad week won’t spoil the semester. Put on your boots, raise your head and get to work. #StucciInMyGrind
JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 30, 2021
JR Smith Gets NCAA Clearance To Play For Golf @ncatsuaggies!
It was probably one of the most exciting feelings I’ve had in ages. I really didn’t know how it was going to go. … but to be able to call myself a real student-athlete is a great feeling. -JR Smith pic.twitter.com/eEGDOFX86Q
The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 24, 2021
Smith’s college trip has resonated with so many fans for the genuine way he has been about the experience. We’ve already seen him experience a rollercoaster of emotions in just a few weeks. Going from a professional athlete to a full-time student is a serious challenge, and Smith embraces the ups and downs of it all.
Smith has promised to continue sharing his experiences on Twitter, good or bad. Were crossing your fingers for you, JR. Have a nice year.
