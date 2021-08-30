Scheme gives David Shaw & Co. no breaks

Except for National Champion Alabama, perhaps no team had a better end to last season than Stanford, which won its last four games despite not being able to play or practice on campus. Will that momentum now carry over to this season?

It was hard, it was hard. But the experience was great, said Cardinal Coach David Shaw. Our youth grew that year. They fought hard things, hard circumstances, and they went out and performed and they performed at a high level. Resilience is one of the most important things you can have as an individual, being able to recover from difficult circumstances. Our boys showed that resilience every day.

After Santa Clara County banned contact sports due to rising COVID-19 cases, last year’s team was forced to be out and about for three consecutive weeks, staying in Seattle, Corvallis and Santa Barbara. They practiced in high schools and community colleges and conducted walkthroughs in public parks and parking lots.

Part of our team’s alliance was to do what was necessary, said Walter Rouse. That feeling that we can handle anything that comes our way, anything someone throws at us, it doesn’t matter.

This year’s hurdles are more conventional, but still significant. Stanford is the only team in the country to play all of its matches against teams from Power 5 conferences and Notre Dame. And it will replace quarterback Davis Mills, a third-round draft pick for the Houston Texans.

Those are two reasons why Stanford was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 North in the preseason media poll, behind two teams (Washington and Cal) he defeated on his epic road trip last season.

Even though we went 4-2, people are still skeptical about going into this year, and that’s fine, Rouse said. Prove them wrong.

TRAINER:David Shaw (11th season, 90-36)

RECORD/FINISH 2020:4-2/Tied 2nd in the Pac-12 North

TOP PLAYERS (non-quarterback):Senior Thomas Booker is the only Cardinals representative in the Pac-12 preseason for all conferences. He was even selected twice for his disruptive play in defense and his kick-blocking prowess on special teams. On offense, no matter who replaces Davis Mills behind center, the focal point of the offense will be Austin Jones. The junior ran for 550 yards and nine TDs in six games last season and also had the second most receptions (21 for 156 yards).

PLAYER THAT MAY BLOOM IN 2021:Can Benjamin Yurosek follow in the footsteps of Coby Fleener, Zach Ertz, Austin Hooper and Kaden Smith and become Stanford’s next star tight end? He had two of Stanford’s four total TDs in the Cardinal and White Spring Game. With fellow tight end Tucker Fisk also shooting on the defensive side, Yurosek gets a chance to shine for a program that uses the tight end as much in the passing game as any other school in the country.

TOP NEWCOMER:Outside linebacker Wilfredo Aybar, the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year who chose the Cardinal over Ohio State, has lived up to his position as Stanford’s top-ranked recruit during training camp.

THE UNEXPECTED:The Cardinal already knew it would be challenged as the only team in the country to play every game against a Power 5 team in 2021. Then came the AP Preseason Top 25 and the Pac-12 had as many ranked teams (five) as the SEC and the Big Ten. Add to that the game against Notre Dame, and no team in the country plays more top 25 preseason teams than Stanford’s six.

IMPORTANT NON-CONFERENCE GAME:Stanford should be a tough underdog against 2020 College Football Playoff entrant Notre Dame and will likely be the clear favorite with Vanderbilt, who went winless last season. That leaves the season opener 4 Sept. against the State of Kansas. It will be on a big stage at AT&T Stadium, although the prize was a kick-off at 9 a.m. PT. It won’t be long to see if the Cardinal is able to carry over any momentum from last year’s season-ending four-game winning streak.

IMPORTANT PAC-12 GAME:With games against No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 11 Oregon, No. 15 USC, No. 20 Washington, No. 24 Utah and No. 25 Arizona State, the Cardinal will have to endure some setbacks to have a winning season to have. The easiest may be at home against the Huskies. Stanford sees a week-bye and has upset a ranked Washington team for the past two seasons.