Penn State Men’s Hockey Releases 2021-22 Schedule





Penn State men's hockey officially has its . released schedule for the 2021-22 season Monday morning. The Nittany Lions open their season with a six-game homestand, starting with Long Island University on October 3 and 4. Guy Gadowsky's Program Then Travels To Nashville For The Hall of Fame game matchup with North Dakota on October 30. Penn State opens road Big Ten games against Ohio State on November 5 and 6 before returning to Happy Valley for its first home Big Ten series against Michigan on November 11 and 12. The team closes the first half of the season before the winter break with a series in Wisconsin. It will then return to action on December 31 and January 1 for a New Years game with the University of Maine at the Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions will host Notre Dame on January 7-8 to kick off their Big Ten slate for the new year. Like the 2019-20 season, Minnesota will travel to Happy Valley during THON Weekend on February 18-19. The teams' final series will take place on February 25 and 26 in Michigan State before the Big Ten tournament begins on Friday, March 4. Penn State finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-12 record and was knocked out by Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions will work to fill in the gaps after the loss of well-known players such as Aarne Talvitie and Alex Limoges. Fortunately, Gadowsky has a talented incoming recruiting class work with. Student subscriptions for men's hockey go on sale on Tuesday 21 September. More details such as sales times and pricing information will be announced soon.

