MLB roundup: Mets players celebrate hits by giving their fans a thumbs down

NEW YORK Javier Baez and the Mets have a clear message for fans.

Baez parked a monster two-run home run into the second deck of left field in the Mets 9-4 win over the Nationals on Sunday at Citi Field. The crowd exploded with applause and cheers as Baez’s fourth home run for the Mets gave his new team the lead.

When Baez touched home plate, he put his thumbs down. He made that gesture repeatedly, before going into the dugout to rejoice with the rest of his teammates.

After the game, Baez explained that the Mets’ new celebration, a thumbs-down gesture also shown by Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar when they came on base in Sunday’s win, is his teammates’ way of cheering the fans on.

If we don’t succeed, we’d be booed, Baez said. So they get booed when we succeed.

The chairman of the New York Mets said on Sunday it was “unacceptable” for his players to wave down home fans.

Team president Sandy Alderson condemned Baez’s comments, saying, “These comments (from Bez), and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Mets fans are understandably frustrated with the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans of Citi Field have every right to express their disappointment. Being angry is every fan’s right.

“The Mets will not tolerate any gesture from players that is unprofessional in its meaning or directed in a negative way towards our fans.”

Alderson added that he intended to “get this message across directly” in meetings with players and staff.

Lindor has also expressed frustration this season with the Mets fans who booed him when he collapsed to start his career in Queens. The superstar shortstop was signed to a 10-year $341 million contract extension for the 2021 season, and Mets fans have had high hopes for him ever since.

Those same expectations have been applied to Baez, the former Cubs shortstop who joined the Mets on last month’s trading deadline. He struckout 22 batters and four home runs in 17 games with the Mets, hitting .213 in that stretch, including a trip to the injured list due to back spasms.

It’s the booing we get, Baez said. Were not machines. Would struggle seven times out of ten. It just feels bad when I lash out and get booed. I want them to know that when we succeed, we would do the same to let them know how it feels.

In my case they (the fans) must be better. I play for the fans and I love the fans. But if they do, they just put more pressure on the team. That’s not what we want.

Baez indicated that it was his idea to start the thumbs-down celebration. His manager, Luis Rojas, said he was unaware the gesture was intended for the fans. The skipper, who was also booed with chants from Fire Rojas after a pitching change on Wednesday, added that Mets fans have the right to act as they please.

The Mets (63-67) won only their eighth game of August on Sunday. The club has gone 16-27 since the All-Star break, a free fall that saw it fall to first place, a position it held for 90 days and to third place, 7.5 games behind the Braves. The Mets haven’t sniffed the playoffs in half a decade, and they haven’t won a championship in 35 years.

Javy is a new guy here and getting to know our fan base, and some of the reactions that our fan base has, I just see it as something he’s learning, said Rojas. Our fans are like that, they are very passionate. They demand the best. They demand victories.

The manager indicated that the customer is always right. But the players? They prefer to celebrate their hits by giving their loyal and paying customers a thumbs down.

NATIVE AMERICANS: Catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said.

Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland’s win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He hit a weak hit before the plate and threw to second base when his left knee gave out and he collapsed on the infield.

The 34-year-old Ramos played nine in 44 games this season with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit. He hit .226 with two homeruns and seven RBI for the Indians, who were without Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez for most of the year.

Perez was placed on the injured list earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation and back spasms. He spent 60 days in the IL earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger, which was broken in April when reliever James Karinchak crossed him on a field against the Chicago White Sox.

Austin Hedges has handled most of Cleveland’s catching duties this season.

Ramos drove in two runs on Sunday. After he was injured, Hedges replaced him and hit a tying homerun.

MARLINS: Pitching candidate Jake Eder is expected to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and may be sidelined until 2023.

Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt and is ranked as one of baseball’s 100 best prospects.

Eder, a 22-year old lefthander, went 3-5 this year with a 1.77 ERA and struckout 99 in 71 1/3 innings over 15 starts this year for Double-A Pensacola. He was chosen for MLB’s Futures Game.

PIRATES:The last Pittsburgh Pirates have fired his coach Rick Eckstein.

The Pirates, who are in the early stages of a reboot under GM Ben Cherington, have struggled to produce offensively all season.

Pittsburgh entered the majors last Monday in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging. The Pirates also rank 27th in the majors in batting average and are on their way to a third straight last place in the NL Central.

Former general manager Neal Huntington hired Eckstein, the brother of former Major League second baseman David Eckstein, in November 2018.

The Pirates have renewed their coaching staff since Eckstein joined the organization. The front office was focused on stockpiling, many of whom are several years away from reaching the majors, leaving Eckstein with little to work with.

” Previous

Patriots Notebook: All Signs Point to Cam Newton Starting Week 1 at QB