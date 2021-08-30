Sports
Antonio Strong Takes Position as Team Leader for GV Football – Grand Valley Lanthorn
If fans watch Grand Valley State University play at Lubbers Stadium this football season, they might catch number seven making some winning moves as the last line of defense. Antonio Strong, a junior this year, will take on two new positions on the GVSU football team: safety and team leader.
It has been two years since there has been a full Lubbers stadium and a real football game played on the field, making experienced players even more important in welcoming new faces to the team for their proper introduction to GVSU football. Strong, however, did not earn his position as team leader because he was an accomplished player. His high character, personality and confidence are what head coach Matt Mitchell believes to be Strong’s winning leadership traits.
Strong began his athletic career in the third grade playing tackle football, following in the footsteps of his two older brothers. He wanted to run back into fourth grade but was too big for the position at such a young age, so he decided to take that year off and hasn’t missed a season since. When the fifth grade started, he played positions all over the field, but has secured a spot as safety for the 2021 season.
This is what I’ve been waiting for the most in school and all that, I do anything for football, Strong said. But I know it’s coming to an end soon, so I’m trying to get a life outside of football, but I love football; there is nothing better than this.
Strong is keeping up with his dual majors in Communications and Business at GV, but due to COVID-19’s expanded student-athlete eligibility, he plans to stagger his final two years between fall semesters so he can stay with his team that long. long as possible. With the extra years of college football under his belt, he has the advantage of real-time game experience, something that can help many of his new teammates.
I like the challenge because I know everyone is not a leader, so some people have to follow, Strong said. I’ve always been told that you have a big influence on people, and it clicked one day when I could really be an influence and help people.
Strong graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central under coach Todd Kolster, who put in a good word for him with Coach Mitchell when he was looking for schools. He won a Michigan High School State Championship in 2016 and earned All-State, All-area honors. He wore a red shirt in his first year with GV and in his second year in 2018, he played in 12 games for 18 tackles and one interception. During the 2019 season, he came out of an All-GLIAC player where he made his match-winning tackle against Ferris State University: a college career highlight. This season he wants to take home the National Championship.
I think what we’ve seen is a growth in his voice,” Mitchell said. Before he was just one of those guys doing what he had to do to be elite as a player, and now that he’s confident in himself as a player and as a person, he’s been able to project a little bit to his teammates.
One of the biggest factors Mitchell looks for in recruits is character as it influences a team’s culture. However, trust is ultimately what makes a great team, and you can’t have one without the other, which is what the Strongs high school coach vouched for when Mitchell was looking for players.
He backs up what he says with his play, Mitchell said. We need him as a highly productive security; we don’t really have anyone at the back of our defense turning back. We have a lot of new faces so he should try to make his plays.
With his family backing him up at home, Strong has all the motivation he needs to make the most of his penultimate season as a Laker before moving on and leaving his football career behind on the field. While football will always be a big part of his life, he plans to use his experiences at GV in his dream of becoming a coach after graduation.
For now, Strong is coming in for his fourth season of GV football on the home turf for the debut match of the 50e season on Thursday, September 2 against Edinboro, where the Lubbers Stadium will once again provide an incredible welcome evening for GV football fans.
