Spartan Hockey announces complete schedule 2021-22





EAST LANSING With the Big Ten announcing its 2021-22 conference schedule today (Aug. 30), Michigan’s state hockey schedule for the upcoming season is now complete. The 34-game slate includes 24 conference games with the Spartans playing their first Big Ten games of the season October 29-30 in Ohio State. >>BUY SEASON TICKETS | Schematic in PDF After an exhibition game in Plymouth against the USNTDP U-18 Team on October 2, the Spartans will start the regular season with three consecutive non-conference series. MSU will host the Air Force (8-9) and Miami (October 15-16) on consecutive weekends at the Munn Ice Arena, before traveling to UMass Lowell (October 22-23). Following the opening weekend of the Spartans’ Big Ten in Ohio State, October 29-30, MSU will meet Michigan November 5-6. Locations for all four Michigan State-Michigan games will be announced in the near future. MSU takes a break from the Big Ten game to take on Ferris State, meeting the Bulldogs in East Lansing on Thursday, November 11, and then two days later on November 13, in Big Rapids. MSU’s last series of the month will be in Munn next weekend as it will be in Wisconsin from November 19-20. Michigan State will play two Big Ten sets on the road in December, starting at Penn State, Dec. 3-4, and then at Notre Dame, Dec. 10-11. After the winter break, MSU will host Western Michigan and Michigan Tech, respectively, in Munn, December 29-30, for the Great Lakes Invitational Showcase. The Spartans will play six games in January, starting with a home set against Minnesota (January 7-8). After a trip to Wisconsin (January 14-15), the Spartans are back in Munn to receive the State of Ohio (January 21-22). The final month of the regular season kicks off with a return trip to Minnesota (February 4-5). The Spartans and Wolverines will complete their season set, February 11-12. MSU concludes the regular season with four consecutive home games. MSU hosts Notre Dame, Feb. 18-19, then Penn State, Feb. 25-26. The 2022 Big Ten tournament will return to the format last used in the 2019-20 season, with the quarterfinals being a best-of-three series, March 4-6, and the regular season champion bids farewell to the semifinals. The semi-finals, March 12, are single-elimination, and the championship match will take place on March 19. Game times and TV designations will be announced closer to the start of the season. SCHEDULE 2021-22! pic.twitter.com/TpjYEIed4a — MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) August 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/8/30/mens-ice-hockey-spartan-hockey-announces-complete-2021-22-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos