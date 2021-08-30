Washington Nationals Lineup for 1st of 3 with the Philadelphia Phillies in DC

Juan Soto walked twice, on eight total pitches, in his first two at bats New York Mets right-handed Tylor Megill on Sunday, but the third time at Citi Field, he missed a two-seamer up and in from left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, fouled on another sinker who was out of zone, then spat on a sinker and cutter down and away before taking a sinker through the center of the plate to left field for the first home run of the year that Loups allowed.

For me, I was just trying to be aggressive, Soto said of his approach in all three trips to the plate against the Mets. I think [Megill] had a pretty good fastball to hit, I was just waiting for a foul but he just wouldn’t play, he just went around and tried to make me walk. In the other at bat I know this man [Loup] has a pretty good sinker and pretty good stuff, and he’s doing great this year, so I just tried to put the ball in play, just tried to make contact and see where I could go, and tried to wait for the foul , so he missed right in the middle and I made the contact.

After making his 101st and 102nd walks of the season, Soto hit his 22nd home run of the 2021 season.

He was only 1 for 8 in the first two games of the series, before a 1 for 2 game with two walks in the final.

What did the Mets pitchers do to keep Soto in check for most of the series?

They just hold me, Soto said. I mean, I almost hit a few balls on the court, I just don’t get my run, and they’ve thrown great pitches, they’ve got a great bullpen, and they’ve got really good starting pitching. I just tried to stand up, but I didn’t, I just kind of got rid of it.

We talked about him the whole time, he’s just such a good batter, said manager Davey Martinez after Sunday’s loss. He understands the attack zone, he understands that he will accept his walks, and as we always say, when he gets a good throw to hit, he will try to hit it hard, and today was the perfect example of what he can do if it happens. I expect he will continue to have good at bats, be a good teammate, do everything he can do, he’s been really great through it all, and he’s going there, he’s playing the game right and trying to to help us win matches.

Soto was also asked to lead the league with the lowest pursuit percentage in the majors as of Sunday morning. Is that something even on his radar?

I just don’t even think about it, I’m just going to play outside, he said. When they want to play, I play, when they don’t want to play, I go for a walk.

