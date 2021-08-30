Tech Football season opener against North Carolina sold out







american football

8/30/2021 10:10:00 AM Single tickets and packages for the Hokies other six home games still available

BLACKBURG Virginia Tech’s athletics department has announced that tickets to Hokie Football’s home opener against No. 10 North Carolina have sold out. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome another packed crowd to Lane Stadium this weekend,” Tech Football head coach Justin Font said. “We know our fans are coming to games ready to participate and will do everything they can to support their Hokies Friday night. This place means so much to so many and I can’t wait to see them all jump.” Fans who still need tickets for the game against UNC on Friday, September 3, should head over to StubHub, the official secondary ticket marketplace of the Hokies. All tickets purchased through StubHub are 100% verified, meaning if fans have any issues with their tickets, the Virginia Tech ticket office can provide full customer support. Single game tickets and packs for Tech’s other six home games are still available, with limited supplies for the game against Notre Dame on Saturday, October 9. 4-GAME MINI PLAN This fall’s four-game mini-plan includes tickets to the Hokies’ matchups against Middle Tennessee, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Duke – all for $300. Outside of full season tickets, the four-game plan is the only other option to buy tickets to the game against to guarantee the Notre Dame. Seating positions are determined 48 hours before kick-off and change before each match. Click here to learn more about the four-game mini-plan. CUSTOMIZABLE MINI-PLAN FOR 3 GAMES The three-game mini-plan offers the flexibility to choose three of Tech’s home games, excluding Notre Dame, for $180. Seat locations are determined at time of purchase. Click here to learn more about the three-game mini-plan. FLEX TICKETS Flex ticket packages include six tickets that can be used in any combination to all of the Hokies’ home games this fall, excluding Notre Dame, for $360. Additional tickets can be added for $60 each. Fans who purchase a flex ticket package will receive digital vouchers to redeem before the match day. Click here for more information about flex ticket packages. FAN 4 PACKS This pack contains four tickets for one game and is only available for Tech’s matchups with Richmond ($120) and Syracuse ($220). Limited quantities and locations will be made available. Click here for more information about Fan 4-Packs.

