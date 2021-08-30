Latvian Olympic hockey berth helps honor beloved fallen teammate





Steven Ellis/The Hockey News On Sunday there was no shortage of jerseys with number 80 in Riga. Just 100 days earlier, the city took to the streets to celebrate Latvia’s incredible 2-0 win to open the World Hockey Championship. It was one of the best games ever won by the nation – on home ice, to make it even more fun – and Matiss Kivlenieks’ 38 saves that night were a highlight of the show. Kivlenieks quickly became a star, ready to take on a potentially full-time NHL season for the first time in his career. But that all changed on July 4 at the age of 24 when Kivlenieks was fatally injured during a fireworks malfunction. A promising young goalkeeper – a young man with big dreams – has passed away. It was a horrific tragedy that put a damper on the early stages of the Stanley Cup final. Elvis Merzļikins, good friend of Kivilenieks, teammate of Blue Jackets and compatriot of Latvia, was there when it happened at the home of the team’s goalkeeping coach, Manny Legace. Kivilenieks was remembered as a special person by those who got to know him. At the July memorial service, Merzļikins said Kivlenieks saved Merzlikins, his son and his wife in the accident. Merzlikins promised to name his second son Matiss. ‘He wasn’t my friend. He was my little brother,” Merzlikins said at the time. But the Latvian national team still had to go further. They hosted the Olympic qualifying tournament in late August, hoping to be one of the last three teams to advance to the big show in Beijing in February. The best way to honor Kivlenieks’ memory was to win the tournament, and after a thrilling final against France, that’s exactly what Latvia did to secure a spot in China. It was clearly an emotional moment for the team. Some players held back the tears. Some fans didn’t even bother to stop themselves. Of course Latvia was the favorite to win the group, but it still meant more than usual. Kivlenieks should have been – should have been – to be a focal point in the celebration. It’s all part of the healing process. Kivlenieks’ backup to the World Championship, Ivars Punnenovs first landed the starting role in a major IIHF men’s tournament and couldn’t have been much better. In three games, Punnenovs had two shutouts, a perfect 3-0-0 record and allowed only one goal in the final to a determined French team. Rudolfs Balcers, one year younger than Kivlenieks but a multiple teammate at the junior team level, led the team by six points. And of course it came to a frenzied home crowd that missed the opportunity to fill that same Arēna Rīga that Kivlenieks and Co. shocked the world just months earlier. It felt extra good for the players and fans who missed out on the 2018 tournament after Germany beat them to continue. Of course Germany won silver – so the question many Latvians asked themselves was, “Why not us?”. They have that opportunity, and unlike many other more fringe teams, Latvia doesn’t need a lot of NHL talent to do the heavy lifting. While Merzļikins would certainly be the favorite to be the No. 1 goalkeeper, Punnenovs has proven to be a reliable option when called upon. Balcers and Teddy Bleuger are both key members of the team, but Ronalds Kenins, Miks Indrasis and Rodrigo Abols are just as important. Lauris Darzins. The national team has a large contingent of Dinamo Riga players who stick together all year round so the chemistry goes a long way. But obviously it would be a huge boost to have someone like Merzļikins – especially with the opportunity to honor his good friend. While we await a ruling on NHL participation in Beijing, Latvia could benefit from the league not sending its best players and giving smaller teams like Latvia a better chance at a medal. But many just want to see the best team Latvia can skate, and that requires Blueger, Balcers and Merzļikins. But that’s tomorrow’s problem to worry about. Today, it’s all about honoring a beloved teammate, a friend, and most importantly, a good human being. And with a berth in the Winter Olympics, that’s one way to do that. If you need a feel-good team to cheer for – a group with a mission – Latvia is a good choice.

