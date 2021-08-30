Roller hockey enthusiasts burn the asphalt at weekly games; organizers looking for permanent space – St George News

NS. GEORGE There is a passionate team of hockey players in the St. George area, but given the desert climate the team is based in, they don’t play on ice. Instead, tThe St. George Roller Hockey Club meets weekly for games in the parking lot of the new Crimson Cliffs Middle School in Washington.

Ice hockey is a sport with a unique aesthetic: the sound of ice shaving under skates, the distinctive blow of the rubber puck against wooden sticks, the waves of cold air in chilled arenas.

Roller hockey has similarly satisfying, if completely opposite, sights and sounds: the soft hum of roller skates, the clicking of the plastic ball against plastic sticks, the heat rising from baked pavement in the evening darkness.

When St. George News came to visit with members of the roller hockey club, it was clear that the passion for the sport among the locals is equal to their passion for ice hockey.

Just talking to people in town and I’ve gone door to door, people are really excited about it, said club organizer and player Doug Reed. They are excited about the idea of ​​a new sport that is fast, exciting and a lot of fun to play. Was a hockey city, the city just doesn’t know it yet.

On Thursday night, the club had the biggest attendance yet, with the kids playing a game first, followed by about 25 adult players on two different ice rinks, side by side in the car park.

The rinks were separated by nets, and the curbs on either side of the parking lot had boards for the players to play with.

The attitude was competitive but friendly, with no body control or punches that sometimes show up in ice hockey games.

Goalkeepers wore full pads with helmets and face shields. Skaters wore gloves and many had knee and elbow pads for protection when they fell on the pavement. In both games, athletes stood flat, without roller skates.

Organizer and player Richard LeBaron said they have all levels of players and ages.

Tonight is the first time we’ve had enough people for two ice rinks,” he said. “I’m happy with how many people we have here.

LeBaron said roller hockey players in the St. George area have been playing informally, originally at the convention center, since the early 2000s.

Game sites changed over the years and players sought every location that allowed for smooth roller skating.

When there are cracks in the surface, it gets that much harder, LeBaron said. Here in high school it’s brand new asphalt, so that’s cool.

He added that cracks and an uneven surface make rollerblading a lot less safe, especially for children. tThe high school parking lot, although the best surface available, is still not ideal due to events, cars and lack of containment for errant shots and passes.

A specific place to play would be great, LeBaron said. Take a piece of cement with some planks around it. That would be incredible.

Reed said the group has collected more than 300 signatures from local residents in favor of getting a specific roller hockey facility, and not one person he spoke to has anything negative to say about it.

People come from Washington, St. George, Santa Clara, Mesquite. Drive to play. Wed really likes a nice safe place to get the hockey community up to speed.

Dan Deceuster moved to the San Jose, California area, where high schools had roller hockey teams, as well as multi-team youth and adult leagues. He has seen firsthand how much value a roller hockey facility provides to a community.

It can be any kind of facility as long as it has signs and lights; it doesn’t necessarily have to be indoors, Deceuster said. There are only so many options, especially as a parent here, to get your kids into something.



He added that with the popularity of rugby and lacrosse in the area and burnout from the other major sports, people are looking for something new.

I think just having an alternative sport that’s fun, that’s active, people can really get behind it, Deceuster said. There are already many people here. If there was some kind of competition for kids, for adults, a lot more people would get interested and play.

Reed encourages anyone interested in playing to come to high school on Thursday nights. He also suggested visiting the Facebook page, where information is available about games and future activities.

Talked about fundraising and working to get a facility, Reed said. Do everything. Everyone welcome, come out.

