Boston Red Sox COVID outbreak: Martin Prez becomes third player, fourth person to travel with team to test positive





NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. Red Sox pitcher Martin Prez has tested positive for COVID-19. We found out not too long ago, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora here at Tropicana Field on Monday. So we went through the process, through protocol, close contact, people being tested and everything else. Prez, who started the season as a starter but has worked out of Boston’s bullpen for the past few weeks, is the third player on the road trip and the fourth person to travel with the team to test positive. Kik Hernndez tested positive on Friday. Christian Arroyo and Red Sox strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose tested positive on Sunday. We have to be patient, Cora said when asked about roster moves. There’s a taxi crew here. They must be tested. We have to go through a lot and then decide well who is going to add. Connor Wong, Jack Lopez, Raynel Espinal, Phillips Valdez and John Schreiber are on the cab crew here. Reliever Ryan Brasier has joined the team in St. Petersburg. He could be added to the roster this week, but he is not a candidate to take Prezs’ place today. Hell needs to get his work in and then make a good decision about what to do with him now, Cora said. Boston opens a four-game series against the Rays at 7:10 PM on Monday The Red Sox clearly need starter Nick Pivetta to go deep on Monday. The bullpen is already loaded and now without Prez. It is important. We know where we stand in terms of bullpen, Cora said. Obviously getting into this series isn’t perfect. But at the same time it was true. related content Trade Boston Red Sox for Brad Peacock who has a 4.01 ERA in Major League career, but struggled at Triple A this season Preview of Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: TV Schedule, Likely Pitching, Key Stories, How To Watch (Aug. 30 – Sept. 2) Boston Red Sox notebook: Tanner Houck took no-hitter to sixth, bullpen had to be perfect and it wasn’t Rafael Devers homers twice, but Boston Red Sox bullpen stumbles late in 7-5 loss to Cleveland Indians Boston Red Soxs Christian Arroyo tests positive for COVID-19, team undergoes contact tracing Boston Red Sox signs reliever Michael Feliz (222 big league outings) to minor league contract and assigns him to Triple-A Worcester Rafael Devers homers twice, but Boston Red Sox bullpen stumbles late in 7-5 loss to Cleveland Indians

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/redsox/2021/08/boston-red-sox-covid-outbreak-martin-perez-becomes-third-player-fourth-person-traveling-with-team-to-test-positive.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos