Expect lots, lots of traffic as University of Michigan football tailgates revert to pre-COVID rules





ANN ARBOR, MI – Last year was a rare sight in Ann Arbor on University of Michigan football Saturdays. The sprawling parking lots at Pioneer High School and Ann Arbor Golf and Outing were bare. Stadium Boulevard and Main Street were not fixed for blocks. A typical UM tailgate never materialized due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings. This fall, however, everything will return to normal. Saturday, Sept. 4, there will be a return to pre-pandemic tailgating rules, university officials and the Ann Arbor Police Department said. The Wolverines host the Western Michigan University Broncos at noon. Read more: Michigan Football Mega Preview: Main Storylines, Players to Watch Since Michigan lifted restrictions on outdoor gatherings on July 1, there’s no need to enforce public gatherings, said Ann Arbor Police Lt. Mike Sherba. There’s nothing we should enforce that wouldn’t be like pre-pandemic times, he said, noting that police are still on the lookout for open alcohol containers on public properties and noise control complaints. The university does not control the largest tailgating areas, such as Pioneer High and Golf and Outing, said spokesman Rick Fitzgerald. Also, because tailgating is outdoors, there are no specific COVID-related restrictions, he said. There are also no COVID-19 restrictions listed on either organization’s website. Golf and outing lists only the normal restrictions on on-site parking, including bans on large trucks and RVs, charcoal grills, fire pits, and drones. Pioneer High School, meanwhile, partially outsources parking reservations to the company Park n Party. The company does not list COVID-19 restrictions, but rather typical rules for confirming a reservation. Michigan Stadium is also running at full speed again this year, the UM athletics department announced in May. That could mean there are 107,601 people in the Big House, and probably tens of thousands more hanging out in the property. read more: Michigan Stadium can return to full capacity this football season However, full outdoor tailgating is returning at a time when Michigan as a state is seeing the COVID-19 case increase due to the spread of the more virulent delta strain. Michigan reported 3,958 new confirmed coronavirus cases — an average of 1,979 per day — and 69 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the latest update on Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27. The seven-day average in additional cases hit a low of 110 on June 28 and has been rising slowly since then. The peak during the April surge was more than 7,000 extra cases per day. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, statewide masks are not required in outdoor situations. However, state health officials strongly encourage the wearing of masks in areas where a large number of unvaccinated people are present. There is also no vaccination requirement to attend University of Michigan football games, and masks are encouraged, but not required, for unvaccinated fans. Read more from The Ann Arbor News: Mlives Michigan football season kickoff event video For the first time in 2 years, University of Michigan move day (usually) normal University of Michigan Football Game Day Shuttles from Ann Arbors TheRide Parents want most teachers, students to be vaccinated, says University of Michigan poll

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2021/08/expect-full-lots-plenty-of-traffic-as-university-of-michigan-football-tailgates-return-to-pre-covid-rules.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos