Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 Off-Season NHL News: 8-30-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Intent on taking Blackhawks out of camp, Lukas Reichel begins to acclimate on and off the ice in Chicago (the athletic)
Jeremy Colliton ready to prove he can lead the Blackhawks revival (Sun-Times)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Landon Slaggert takes 20 (SCH)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Isaak Phillip Jumps Further at 21 (SCH)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Nolan Allan debuts at 22 (SCH)
Blackhawks adds Colby Cohen to TV studio lineup; Mayers, Konroyd reportedly from (SCH) (Sun-Times)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Artur Kayumov enters at 23 (SCH)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Adam Gaudette arrives on 24 (SCH)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Mike Hardman Debuts at 25 (SCH)
Former Blackhawks forward Jimmy Hayes dies aged 31 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (Stanley Cup of Chowder) (Litter Box Cats) (On Tap sports net) (NHL)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Honorable Mentions (SCH)
2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Graduates, Departed Players (SCH)
Projecting Blackhawks 2021-22 Depth Chart: How Will a Crowded Field Turn Out? (SCH)
Jones-ing for a No. 1 Defender: A Q&A with The Cannon on Seth Jones (SCH)
Musings on Madison, Episode 61 – Top 25 Under 25 Preview (SCH)
NHL
Kotkaniemi signs Hurricanes offer sheet (Habs Eyes on the prize) (Cane’s country)
Those close to Kotkaniemi predicted that he had played the last game with Habs after play-off scratch (TSN)
Hurricanes lock up Svechnikov with 8-year contract (Cane’s country)
flyers sign Sean Couturier for an 8-year extension (Broad Street Hockey)
Canadiens Price, Drouin expects to be ready for training camp (Sports net)
flyers sign Derick Brassard for a one-year contract (Broad Street Hockey)
NHL preseason through September 25 (NHL)
Oilers need a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test (TSN)
Canucks affirms evidence supporting the county’s vaccination program (TSN) (Sports net)
HOCKEY WORLD
2021 Women’s World Championships: previews of the semi-finals from the ice garden
Canada vs Switzerland and USA vs Finland
By the numbers: a rematch between Canada and the US, more than two years in the making (Sports net)
NHL teams mourn death of 3 junior hockey players (NHL)
American women’s hockey is getting younger, and Carolina Harvey is proof (ESPN)
What to Look for at the 2021 IIHF Womens World Championship (Sports net)
