OPINION: Spa was a mess of its own making

Lewis Hamilton called the Belgian Grand Prix a farce, and he was right. But not because there was no racing.

Formula 1 and the FIA ​​were put in an impossible situation. The weather conditions just weren’t good enough to try and hold a race. Even behind the Safety Car, any observer could tell from the spray that visibility was terrible; at full race speed it would have been much worse.

The rain on Sunday was far from heavy (for the most part anyway), but it was so constant that there was just water everywhere. Spa’s geography and topography meant that rain clouds formed directly above the track, and then the water they deposited collected on different parts of the track.

It has only been two years since Anthoine Hubert lost his life at Spa-Francorchamps as a result of a crash caused by an incident at the top of Raidillon that those approaching could not see. If there is no prospect of an accident in the future, the chances of it being serious or even fatal increases exponentially.

These weren’t the wimpy drivers. It was definitely the right decision not to let them go. If they had ever been told to go for it, they would have. They are competitive beasts that sometimes have to be rescued from themselves, just look at Lando Norris in qualifying. But that doesn’t mean they’re happy with it.

In the true Robin Miller style of remembering a race from the past, I remember sitting in Suzuka’s press room in 2014 waiting for a typhoon, but F1 didn’t get to it sooner for some commercial reasons. the race started. It was ridiculous and felt it at the time but when the lights went out the drivers were still going for it and it ended tragically.

In any case, lessons seem to have been learned from a safety point of view, but the credit the sport should have received for making a tough decision, even if it weren’t popular, was completely undone by the way the regulations led to the end result. led.

There was no game yesterday. There were no race laps. The first run consisted of a few formation laps and the last two were attempts to control the conditions. No one was racing, so it wasn’t a race.

The rule that more than two laps must be completed was not written with this scenario in mind. It is clearly about a moment when an incident causes an interruption, or the weather deteriorates to a point where it is unsafe and the race cannot restart. In such cases, however, the regulations seem to assume that the first few laps were racing.

But it should have been clear what the possible outcome would be if the race resumed yesterday (somehow, because it never really started). The Safety Car led the field out, the clock started ticking and it counted as the first lap of the race. Once more than two were ticked off, any final interruption would yield an official, but ridiculous, result.

It’s a problem created by the rule-makers that the race directors ran into, and in some ways I sympathize with Michael Masi, in others I don’t.

It was clear that everyone wanted some form of racing. The stewards used a clause in the International Sporting Code to stop the race clock and widen the window to try to run in, giving every chance of a break in the weather.

And there used to be a break in the weather, but it was so small and so brief that by the time the teams had responded to the 10-minute warning and had taken to the track, it had started to rain harder again.

But just like the fans, those teams weren’t waiting for nothing. They wanted to go racing. They wanted to earn more points, or at least prevent rivals from scoring so much. And Masi saw what was probably the last chance to start a race and grabbed it, but that still proved unsafe and was called off.

At best, it was an error of judgment, as it created a scenario where an afternoon without a run at speed would count as a half-point race. But the FIA ​​should have seen it coming. At worst, it was a matter of ticking off to generate a result that contractually meant a race was happening, and it’s so hard to shake the feeling of that last one.

The only people who lose are the fans who paid good money to see us race, Hamilton wrote after the event. Of course you can’t help the weather, but we have advanced equipment to tell us what’s going on and it was obvious the weather wouldn’t hold.

We were sent out for one reason, and for one reason only. Two laps behind a Safety Car where there is no opportunity to win or lose a seat or entertain fans is not racing. We should have just stopped doing it, not put the drivers at risk and above all, pay back the fans who are the heart of our sport.

On Sunday evening, Hamilton also concluded that development was similar to Melbourne’s in 2020, as F1 tried to kick off the season despite the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, he said the sport shouldn’t have been there, but cash is king, and he insinuated the same this time.

The conditions weren’t good enough for racing, but they were just about safe enough to do a lap behind the Safety Car. If the intention was really to start the race, then when those first few laps were attempted, they should have gone on for a few longer. Cars in circulation could potentially help clear some of the standing water, but it would also ensure they were already on track and driving at the time any further disruption to the water would occurred again.

Once the cars were called back into the pits, it was impossible to take advantage of any improvements. The race clock was paused in the hope that conditions would improve, but those hopes were not supported by the actions on the track. Once the bare minimum was reached to count as a race, it was called off.

And to complicate matters further, F1 then delivered the laughable image of a podium ceremony taking place afterwards and champagne being sprayed just to roll around behind the Safety Car. In fact, George Russell’s performance on Saturday was sublimely sensational, but he shouldn’t call himself a podium finisher on Sunday, however much he deserves such a result on his resume.

The fans will definitely be reimbursed one way or the other as the race didn’t take place regardless of what the official standings say. They must be. There were thousands upon thousands who battled through horrendous conditions to get there, sat them through all day and were then rewarded with a two-lap crawl behind a Safety Car. They must be listened to.

Just like the drivers must also be listened to. They were when it came down to the conditions being unsafe, and on that front the right decisions were made, but that was still overshadowed by the final result which resulted in a race being declared and points awarded.

Lewis Hamilton: A farce.

Fernando Alonso: Shocking.

Sebastian Vettel: A joke.

Hopefully those in power are listening.