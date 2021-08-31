Sports
Phil Murphy announces New Jersey Football Week as HS season begins and Rutgers opens 2021 college football against Temple
Across the state, thousands of kids have started playing in youth soccer leagues, and thousands more are preparing for their first high school soccer games this week.
This Thursday night, Rutgers Temple hosts to kick off the 2021 college football season at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The state university will host 12 high school soccer games in New Jersey over the next three days.
This is why Governor Phil Murphy has declared Monday, August 30 through September 5, New Jersey Football Week in a state proclamation.
The proclamation reads:
WHEREAS this year will be the 152nd anniversary of college football in the United States; and
WHEREAS Rutgers University in the State of New Jersey hosted the first-ever intercollegiate American football game on November 6, 1869, establishing the institution and New Jersey as the birthplace of College Football,” and
CONSIDERING that the new game of football was codified and a set of rules for general intercollegiate competition was established by the collaboration of Rutgers University, Yale University, Columbia University and Princeton University on October 19, 1873; and
WHEREAS the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), a non-profit organization, regulates student athletes from up to 1,268 North American institutions and conferences; and
WHEREAS the current NCAA system of three divisions of Division I, Division II and Division III was adopted in August 1973, with Division I football being divided into IA and I-AA in 1978 and later renamed Football Bowl Subdivision ( FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS); and
WHEREAS there are two FCS schools in New Jersey (Monmouth and Princeton Universities), six Division III schools (Fairleigh Dickinson, Montclair State, William Paterson, Rowan and Kean Universities and The College of New Jersey) and one FBS school (Rutgers university) ; and
WHEREAS numerous former New Jersey collegiate football players have become stars in the National Football League (NFL), including players who have won Super Bowl championships; and
WHEREAS there are two NFL home teams in New Jersey (the Giants and the Jets), three hundred and thirty-seven high school football teams, and more than eleven thousand New Jersey youth ages 5 to 14 who play flag and tackle football; and
WHEREAS the Scarlet Knights football team of Rutgers University will begin the 2021 College Football season at SHI Stadium on September 2, 2021; and
WHEREAS Rutgers University will host a total of twelve New Jersey high school football games at SHI Stadium on September 3, 4 and 5, 2021;
THEREFORE, I, Philip D. Murphy, Governor of the State of New Jersey, hereby acknowledge:
August 30 through September 5 as New Jersey Football Week
Rutgers will face Temple for the 37th time and lead the all-time series, 21-15, with wins in the last four meetings. With 20 returning starters, the Scarlet Knights are looking to build on a 3-6 campaign in Greg Schianos’ inaugural season after an eight-year absence as head coach.
Rutgers plans to honor more than 4,000 doctors, nurses, assistants and health professionals who help run RWJBarnabas Health in an on-field ceremony during the game.
This weekend, Rutgers will then host the ‘Rumble on the Raritan’, featuring 12 games at the Piscataway-based football stadium. Here is the three-day program:
Friday September 3
11 a.m.: Kingsway Regional vs. Shawnee
2 p.m.: Union City vs. Seton Hall Prep
5 p.m.: St. Marys Ryken (Md.) vs. St. Joseph Prep (Pa.)
8pm: East Orange Campus vs. Montclair
Saturday Sept 4.
11 a.m.: Donovan Catholic vs. Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
2 p.m.: Willingboro vs. Cedar Creek
5 p.m.: Don Bosco Prep vs. Iona Prep (NY)
8 p.m.: DePaul Catholic vs. Cardinal Hayes (NY)
Sunday September 5
11 a.m.: Wood-Ridge vs. North Arlington
2 p.m.: Bernards vs. Hillside
5pm: Northern Highlands Regional vs. Somerville
8 p.m.: Wall vs. Rumson-Fair Haven Regional
Keith Sargeant can be reached at: [email protected].
