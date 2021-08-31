Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly and Zach Pascal placed on reserve/COVID-19 list





INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday. The three players were placed on the COVID-19 list after coming into close contact with a Colts staffer who tested positive, a source told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. The players can return within five days if they continue to have negative tests and remain asymptomatic. The fact that the three players were placed on the list as close contacts is an indication that they have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, as under NFL protocols, vaccinated players would only be placed on the list if they tested positive. When asked during training camp whether he had been vaccinated, Wentz said, “That’s a personal decision.” The Colts have been hit hard by players placed on the COVID-19 list since the start of training camp. They removed guard Quenton Nelson from the list Monday after he had close contact with someone who tested positive. Left tackle Eric Fisher, who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, was placed on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 26. Cornerback TJ Carrie, offensive lineman Julien Davenport, defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes have also spent time on the list. Head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus tested positive for COVID-19 at various points in the training camp. 2 Related Reich was asked how concerned he is about close-contact COVID-19 cases after the team’s preseason finale in Detroit last week. “I don’t like to play that card, but it is what it is,” said the coach. “So, yes, it shows that. It shows that a player can be a close contact and not have it, but that can happen in many different ways. We will continue to train the players. I still respect, huge respect, “The choice that each individual player has. We will continue to educate and give all the advice we can. We recommend that every player be vaccinated, but we respect individual choice.” This would be a big week of training for Wentz after his recovery from surgery on his left foot on August 2. Reich said on Sunday that Wentz had progressed to the point of being a full-fledged participant in the team portion of the training while working his way. back to hopefully playing in the Colts’ Week 1 game against Seattle. Sophomore year quarterback Jacob Eason will handle the first team shots with Brett Hundley as a backup until Wentz returns. The Colts have one of the lowest percentages of players vaccinated in the NFL. It’s something that annoyed owner Jim Irsay before the start of the training camp. “You get vaccinated. It’s the best choice,” Irsay said last month. “All choices have risks, there’s no question about it, and you respect the personal choice people have for their health, but it just makes the most sense. I don’t think — you could take this topic to the Harvard and Yale debate.” bring club, and whoever is on the side of arguing that vaccination is the most intelligent and logical thing to do right now, I don’t think you can argue against that there are always risks in everything in life, but vaccinated becoming is the right thing to do.”

