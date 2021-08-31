49ers are in the middle of the NFL’s final QB evolution debate

Frankly, the NFL is not a story of two quarterbacks.

It certainly looked that way during the Super Bowl in recent seasons, with age-defying star, Tom Brady, outdoing an ever-limber phenom, Patrick Mahomes.

But this isn’t so much about those two quarterbacks. Instead, let’s talk about the NFL’s ever-evolving approach to position.

Are you riding the experienced pocket passer with a knack for the win? Or do you actually go the run-and-gun with the young gun whose mobility really makes it an 11-vs.-11 affair every time?

Check out who’s front and center on this season’s 49ers, with incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo grooming/mentoring/warding off rookie Trey Lance.

So who takes precedence? This isn’t the first time the NFL has shown up at a crossroads at the most researched lane on the field. Mobile quarterbacks and generational athletes have come and gone.

College and college ranks are breeding grounds for Lance like quarterbacks, who overlook state-of-the-art phenomena that can dissect defenses with rocket arms and nimble legs and quick wit. They can play seemingly any skill position, only to opt for quarterback glory and control.

For the 49ers, they last enjoyed a dual-threat option when Colin Kaepernick came on the scene and led the 2012 team to the Super Bowl. Hood was, at least in the beginning, a raging and passing dynamo.

Steve Young was once too. He then developed into a Hall of Famer, who came of age as a passer-by with record returns. Jeff Garcia was a three-time Pro Bowler whose mobility helped him fight to survive every down.

By mortgaging their draft future and selecting Lance with the #3 overall pick, the 49ers got more than just insurance for the injury-plagued Garoppolo. They have the prototype for future playoff stardom, or at least another style to bet.

There are many different ways you can do it, said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. I don’t look at it like in the trends of the competition. I view it as if there are some special players or special people.

The NFL said goodbye to two of its best pocket-oriented gunslingers this offseason with the retirements of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers.

When it comes to NFL MVPs, it fluctuates between a shrewd veteran quarterback not known for his mobility (see Brady, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers), to an up-and-comer who stuns defense with his breakaway ability and legs (see Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton).

There are many ways to do it, Shanahan added. And people are increasingly proving that. Especially the more high schools, the more Pop Warner, my kids school, my kids flag soccer team doesn’t mix and just shows pictures. They go as fast as they can.

And man, a lot of people are trained in offenses in different ways. Many much better athletes are also learning how to play the quarterback position.

Shanahan thrived on improv as a mobile quarterback in his youth, before transitioning to wide receiver as a freshman at Saratoga High.

Those wide open offenses played today have their roots in California.

After watching his son, John, flourish in the Granada Hills High dispersal attack under Jack Neumeier, Jack Elway brought that system into the ranks of the university, first at Cal State Northridge and then San Jose State in the late 1970s. Now, some 50 years later, it is the norm to use four to five receivers for violations.

But figuring out which type of quarterback is best for success remains up for debate.

Mobile quarterbacks are nothing new to the 49ers. Young used his scrambling ways to evolve into one of the NFL’s most efficient passers of all time. Some 20 years later, Kaepernick burst through defenses, mostly with his escape speed exceeding heavily armed throws.

To see a quarterback run the way he runs is incredible, then 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis said of Kaepernick after he racked up two touchdowns and 181 yards (the most ever in a game by an NFL quarterback) to clear the Green Bay. Packers 45-31 in his playoff debut in January 2013.

Like Kaepernick, Lance checks in at 6-foot-4 and about 225 pounds. But from the first glances at the 49ers practice field, Lance is no second coming from Kaepernick, who had more straight-line speed.

Lance came off a pro-style offense in the state of North Dakota, using game-action concepts that mirrored much of what the 49ers do under Shanahan. That said, Lance ran 1,110 yards and 14 touchdowns as he went on for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns (without interceptions) in leading the Bison to the 2019 Football Championship Subdivision national title.

Lance seems more comfortable behind the line of scrimmage, and Shanahan wants his quarterbacks to hang in the pocket and keep their eyes on the field for as long as possible.

Instant success for Lance or a quarterback is difficult in the NFL, as Hall of Famer John Elway testified earlier this year.

Young quarterbacks always make mistakes, Elway, now the Denver Broncos president of football operations, said in January. I made a million mistakes in the first two or three years, but you can learn from that. It is a very difficult position to find.

At that same Broncos press conference where George Patton was introduced as their general manager, Patton remarked: We all want the franchise quarterback, and that’s the No. 1 goal to conceive and develop or acquire in every possible way.

Why is that so difficult? Mobile quarterbacks are trending in the draft, but look who’s won Super Bowls in the past 20 years and not the dual-threat quarterbacks, with all due respect to the breakaway opportunity of Rodgers (2010 Packers), Russell Wilson (2013 Seattle Seahawks), and Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs of 2019). Furthermore, the Lombardi Trophy went to Tom Brady (seven times since 2001), Peyton Manning (twice), Eli Manning (twice), Brad Johnson, Ben Roethlisberger, Brees, Joe Flacco and Nick Foles. Mahomes rushed for a career of 308 yards last season, so it’s not like he’s a running quarterback. The same goes for Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills upstart, whose speed totals have dropped annually (631 yards to 510 to 421) as his agility improved (107.2 rating last year).

A year ago, Baltimore’s Jackson came out of an MVP-winning season with 1,206 rushing yards, and his encore act included 1,005 rushing yards. However, he has won 1 of 4 playoff games, so rushing doesn’t translate into success when it counts the most.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit suggests that compromise, which isn’t always in abundance around the NFL, could be a key to finding success in the current quarterback era. He cites Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Mahomes as an example.

Andy Reid said, you know what, I’m tired of trying to track down these college quarterbacks who are all in shotguns and doing some kind of airstrike. I’m going to adjust my offense to Pat Mahomes, Herbstreit said. These guys had thought, instead of saying you’re going to learn how we do in the National Football League, they’re going to tweak things for these college quarterbacks.

Shanahan adjusts. Defense just doesn’t know how he will adapt next season.