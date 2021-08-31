College Football Odds, Lines, Picks, Predictions for Week 1, 2021: Computer Model with Support for LSU, Iowa





After a Week 0 appetizer on Saturday, the college football season kicks off with a Week 1 schedule around Labor Day Weekend. UAB vs. FCS-level Jacksonville State kicks off the action on Wednesday. There are games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by Notre Dame vs. Florida State in the spotlight on Sunday and then Ole Miss vs. Louisville which stands alone on Mondays. The weekend’s roster comes on Saturday when Clemson and Georgia meet in Charlotte. Caesars Sportsbook week 1 college football odds list Clemson as a three-point favorite in the matchup. Other notable college football lines in Week 1 include Alabama -18.5 against Miami (OH), Texas -8 against Louisiana and Wisconsin -4.5 against Penn State. Before making any college football pick or bet in Week 1, make sure that: check out the latest college football predictions from SportsLine’s proven model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five years, the proprietary computer model has generated astonishing profits of over $3,600 for $100 players at its best. choice of college football against the spread. It also goes into Week 1 of the 2021 season with a 57-37 run on all of the top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns. Now it has turned its attention to the last week 1college soccer opportunities from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.Go here to see every choice. Top Predictions for College Football in Week 1 One of the top college football picks the model recommends for Week 1: LSU (-3.5) heads to Pasadena and covers easily against UCLA at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 5-5 campaign in 2020, but they have a lot of experience getting back on the offensive line and falling back. They also hope that Max Johnson is the answer at quarterback, while receiver Kayshon Boutte has a lot of advantage UCLA raced past Hawaii in week 0, but this is a huge step forward in competition for the Bruins. Johnson throws nearly 400 yards in the simulations as the Tigers cover more than 60 percent of the time. Another one of the model’s college football predictions: Iowa (-3) covers against Indiana in a Big Ten matchup. The Hawkeyes had a top-10 defense in 2020 and they are returning eight starters on that side of the ball. That unit will face a tough assignment against Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but SportsLine’s model sees this as a low-scoring matchup. The teams combine just 41 points and help the under (46) hit in more than 60 percent of the simulations. Iowa is ahead of the spread, taking up more than 50 percent of the time in this match on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. ET in Iowa City. How to make school football choices for week 1 The model has also put out a call on who will win and cover in every other match on the Week 1 school football schedule and it is calling for a national title contender to go hard.You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine. So what college football choices can you make with confidence? And which national title candidate is going down hard? View the latest odds for university football below visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning and cover the spread, all from a tried and true computer model that has brought in over $3,600 in profits over the past five seasons, and invent. Week 1 College Football Odds (via Caesars) Here are the college football lines for some of Week 1’s most notable matchups Thursday 2 September Boise State at UCF (-5.5, 68.5) Featured game | UCF Knights vs. Boise State Broncos Ohio State in Minnesota (+14.65) Featured game | Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Friday September 3 North Carolina at Virginia Tech (+5.5, 64) Featured game | Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Michigan State at Northwestern (-3.45) Featured game | Northwestern Wildcats vs. Michigan State Spartans Saturday Sept 4. Oklahoma at Tulane (+26.5, 69) Wisconsin Penn State (-4.5, 50) Featured game | Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Alabama vs. Miami (+18.5, 62) Featured game | Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Indiana in Iowa (-3, 46) Featured game | Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers Louisiana at Texas (-8.58) Featured game | Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Georgia vs. Clemson (-3, 51.5) Featured game | Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs LSU at UCLA (+3.5, 66) Featured game | UCLA Bruins vs. LSU Tigers Sunday September 5 Notre Dame in the state of Florida (+7.5, 56) Featured game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Notre Dame fighting Irish Monday Sept 6. louisville vs. Ole Miss (-9.5, 75.5) Featured game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Louisville Cardinals

