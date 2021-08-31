Barrera on his way to Triple-A, Adams begins to learn first base

Keibert Ruiz’s arrival in Washington has a knock-on effect on the nationals corps, which has grown suddenly in size and promise in the past month. The top 23-year-old will start most days for the remainder of the season, manager Davey Martinez announced today, meaning much less playing time for anyone else behind the plate.

The plan then, for now: Three Barrier returns to Triple-A Rochester, where he will continue to catch daily while Riley Adams becomes the back-catcher in the major leagues as he begins to get some work at first base.

Barrera’s relegation was no big surprise; he had seemingly fallen behind Adams on the organizational depth chart in recent weeks. But the 26-year-old had nonetheless performed well as he played consistently in the majors for the first time in his career.

Over 107 at bats this season, Barrera hit .264 with two home runs, 10 RBI’s, a healthy .374 on-base percentage and .758 OPS. He cooled off a bit at the plate this past month, but went 5-for-8 with a home run and a back-to-back start during the Nationals’ recent road trip.

The club wants the 2016 sixth round roster to focus on his game-calling and defensive skills at Rochester, where he will also work with Cavalli falls, the best pitcher in the organization.

“He’s done well. He’s done a really good job,” Martinez said of Barrera during his pregame Zoom session with reporters. “So he goes there and has a chance to catch every day.”

Adams, meanwhile, plans to catch a few times a week as a backup to Ruiz. But the club will take this opportunity to also give the 25-year-old the chance to learn techniques at first base, with an eye on the future there.

“He will definitely catch once or twice a week,” Martinez said. “I actually want him to learn how to play in a different position, which will probably be first base.”

Adams has only the bare minimum of experience in any position except catcher. He played three innings at first base for a Blue Jays Single-A affiliate in 2018. And he played one game each at first base and left field in 2016 while still in college.

However, the Nationals see some potential for the 6-foot-4, 246-lb. Adams to provide power from a different position when not catching. He has exceeded expectations since taking over from the Blue Jays for closer Brad Hand, hitting .349 with four doubles, two homeruns, seven RBI’s, a .451 on-base percentage and 1.032 OPS over 51 at bats.

The club does not know how sustainable that kind of production is in the long term, but the organization would like to know if Adams can play another position to create more opportunities later on.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Martinez said. “For a big boy, he moves pretty well. I’m just going to talk to him and see where he’s comfortable. I’ve already talked to him a little bit about playing first base. When he’s comfortable to play in left field, we can try that too.”

However, don’t take that as a sign that the Nationals are planning to make a permanent position change. The club still sees Adams primarily as a catcher.

“He’s doing well there, and he’s a student of the game,” Martinez said. “He understands the catchy aspect of it. He understands how to call games. He did a good job of calling games. We definitely don’t want to hold back from that, so he has to understand – and I’ve talked to him about it – that he is a catcher first and foremost. We want to do this for in-game stuff. If we have to make a move and we know he can play in a different position, it helps us a lot.”