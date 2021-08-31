What I think about WVU football for 2021





I’m excited Let’s face it for a second. Neal Brown is in a very difficult situation here. First, he comes in at the end of 2019 to take over Dana Holgorsen. He should try to keep the recruiting class together and then assemble a staff and get ready for the off-season. That is always a severe test. Then the 2020 pandemic hit and the low season, the schedule, the whole setup for turned upside down. For the most part, 2021 was pretty normal. We’re back on official campus visits and we watch a team struggle for the first time in ages. That’s all exciting. Add to that the fact that in the first three weeks we have two regional rivals (Maryland and Virginia Tech), there is a chance for this team to get big wins early and start the year off right. I’m excited to see what this team can do. I’m excited about Leddie Brown. I like the defense. I’m excited for WVU Football. I’m not thrilled either It’s easy to be a homer. I can come here, write glowing things when they win, dismiss everything with them lose and blame the umpires or the wind or the rain or the fact the clock was at 2:09 when it should have been 2:05 and apologize make up and be a homer. I hope you now realize that I am not. If I’m happy, I’ll say it. If I’m angry, I’ll say it. When Im completely indifferent, I say. I’m not super excited about our offense and yes, it’s all about Doege. It’s really, really hard to go from Geno Smith, Clint Trickett, Skyler Howard and Will Grier to Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege. Neither has proven to make a season-long difference, and after four seasons, it doesn’t look like Doege will become one of the aforementioned quarterbacks. I know Doege is one of the most accurate quarterbacks when he gets a clean sack, but is that the only caveat? Are we going to apologize to everyone but him? I need a quarterback who can stand in a collapsing bag and deliver a dime 30 yards downfield when needed. I don’t see that with Jarret. Please prove me wrong. I have a new smoker and like to eat crow. I am nervous Everyone seems excited about the defense because it ended so well last season. The expectation seems to be that the defense will be a top 5 unit again. I have to wonder if that is so. You have lost one defensive lineman to conscription. You lost two cornerbacks in Tykee Smith and Dreshaun Miller. You also lost defensive tackle Jeffrey Pooler. The defense has seen some decent turnover. Are we convinced that the new talent can replicate the old talent to the rhythm of a top-5 unit? I’m not sure. I think it will be good, but will a return to the mean stop us from winning a match(s)? Finally I’m ready I’m ready for some football. I think this team can make a 3-0 start. Man a 3-0 start would be much soothing. Beating Maryland is always fun. Beating Virginia Tech is sweeter. I NEED THAT BLACK DIAMOND TROPHY. Oklahoma is most likely a loss. Then the next three games (Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU) can all be won. 6-1 would be fantastic. Even if you go 2-2, that would be 8 wins and the step to a great 2022. Win a bowl game and a 9 win season? SIGN ME UP. Enjoy some highlights

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smokingmusket.com/2021/8/30/22648118/what-i-think-about-west-virginia-mountaineers-wvu-football-maryland-preview-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos