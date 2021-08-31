Here’s How Red Sox’s Lineup Has Been Affected by COVID-19 This Year





Red Stockings

Red Sox players missed a total of 16 games ahead of Monday’s action. Martin Perez reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images The recent outbreak of COVID-19 plaguing the Red Sox continued to rampage through the team on Monday, as pitcher Martín Pérez tested positive, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “We found out not too long ago, so we’re going through the process, protocol, close contact, people being tested and everything else,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before the game. “So let’s leave it at that. , I think… We have to be patient.” Before August, the Red Sox would have done well to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they continue to struggle to achieve MLB’s 85 percent threshold of vaccinations on the schedule that would allow for relaxed restrictions in the clubhouse. But since the beginning of August, positive tests and contact tracing have kept players off the field. Here’s the full rundown of the season. Kevin Plawecki: 2/17 – 3/17 (0 games missed) Franchy Cordero: 22-2 – 30-3 (0 games missed) JD Martinez: 4/10 – 4/11 (missed 1 game) Nick Pivetta: 5/12 – 5/13 (missed 1 game) Garrett Whitlock: 15/5 – 16/5 (missed 1 game) Matt Barnes: 8/3-8/4 (missed 1 game) Jarren Duran: 8/6-8/8 (3 games missed) JD Martinez: 8/7-8/8 (missed 2 games) Josh Taylor: 8/15-8/17 (missed 1 game) Kiké Hernández: 8/27 – Present (3 games missed) Christian Arroyo: 8/27 – Present (3 games missed) Pérez now joins the list as cases increase across the country due to the delta variant. According to Cora, Hernández is feeling ‘better’ and Arroyo is feeling ‘okay’. The Red Sox have also had coaches test positive, including Will Venable — who was quarantined in Canada for 14 days — and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose, who Cora says feels weak “for a strength and conditioning coach.” “But nothing serious,” Cora added. “The three feel good. Not perfect of course, but we have to make do with it. … “I’m always worried because the guys are training (together). So we’ll just have to wait and see. But from now on we are here. The lineup is here. We just have to wait.” Cora noted that the close contact protocol for vaccinated players is different than for unvaccinated players. In June, Chaim Bloom called the decision whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 “a choice everyone has the right to make”. “It’s a choice that does affect the people around you,” Bloom said. “But it’s still a choice that everyone can make, and we have to respect it. Even though we are strongly in favor of vaccination.” Get the latest sports news in Boston Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

