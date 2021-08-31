Five most important games for Rutgers football in 2021

With the 2021 season only days away, Rutgers fans are even more than excited about the potential for the Greg Schianos program as he enters his second season at Piscataway. With this in mind, here are the top five games on the agenda if the Scarlet Knights are to build on last season’s success and potentially take their name into postseason football:

5. October 30 in Illinois

An ongoing theme that you’ll see throughout this article is that Rutgers has to beat the teams they can beat in Big Ten play, and the October 30th game in Illinois is one such game.

After a season in which the program finished 2-6, finishing last in the Big Ten West division, new head coach Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini are widely picked to finish bottom of the conference again. However, Bielema has a history of making winning programs in the Big Ten. Bielema coached Wisconsin from 2006-2012 and won three consecutive Big Ten titles from 2010-2012. In addition to the coaching change, the Fighting Illini have talent to work with at quarterback, including former Scarlet Knight Artur Sitkowski, who kicked in for injured starter Brandon Peters to lead the team to a win against Nebraska. Despite the loss of offensive lineman Kendrick Green to the NFL, Illinois also welcomes an experienced group of offensive linemen and a defensive line full of experienced experience.

If the Scarlet Knights want a chance to compete for a bowling game, this is one of the games the program should have circled on their calendar as a must-win. Last season, Illinois defeated Rutgers with a winning field goal and won four of their last five encounters, so I’m by no means calling this a game for Rutgers. However, if you look at the Scarlet Knights Big Ten scheme, this game is by far the easiest on the road. Reading articles from Illinois about this matchup in Champaign, they come to the same conclusion; whoever wins on October 30 gives themselves a good chance to compete for bowling.

4. Sept 18 vs. Delaware

One thing that I believe will be key to Rutgers’ success this season is their ability to run their business in the first quarter of their schedule. The Scarlet Knights’ first three games of the season are all wins against non-conference opponents and represent a great opportunity for the program to start the season off right. That doesn’t mean the games will be easy, though, as Rutgers will welcome arguably his stiffest non-conference opponent, Delaware, to Piscataway on September 18.

While the Blue Hens are not a Power Five team, they aspire to become one in the near future. Last spring, Delaware was crowned champion of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and was a semifinalist of the FCS. This season the Blue Hens are back and have the most players selected for the CAA preseason for all conferences. I have no doubt that Delaware will come to SHI Stadium on September 18 in search of a statement win.

The Blue Hens’ success in the FCS game should remind the Scarlet Knights that no team should be taken lightly in their schedule, Big Ten or not. Should Rutgers walk out of the non-conference game undefeated, the program will be in a prime position to qualify for bowl play. Three wins is what the program achieved in conference play in 2020, three wins would be the figure Rutgers would have to reach to qualify for bowl if it won their first three games.

Here are highlights from Delaware’s 34-14 win over Delaware State last spring:

3. September 11 in Syracuse

Themed on the importance of non-conference play in 2021, Rutger’s first road race of the season comes in Week 2 when the program visits Syracuse. The September 11 game will also be the first Power Five opponent the Scarlet Knights will face in the 2021 campaign.

Scarlet Knights’ journey to the Carrier Dome serves as another winning non-conference game against a struggling program. What makes the game even more important is the fact that this will be Rutgers’ first game in nearly two years against a hostile crowd. The last time Rutgers played for fans on the road was a 27-6 loss on November 30, 2019 against Penn State. With a win in this game, the Scarlet Knights can get closer to six wins.

As for the opponent, after finishing 1-10 in last season’s campaign, Orange projected to finish at the bottom of the ACCs Atlantic Division. Articles and team examples on Syracuse consistently talk about how poorly the offensive line has performed in recent seasons, with 38 sacks in 11 games last season and 50 in 2019. That unit will improve this year and leading rusher Sean Tucker returns alongside 2020 opt-outs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard. On the defensive, Syracuse has lost several players to the NFL, but returns a talented linebacking duo in Mikel Jones and Geoff Cantin-Arku and a defense line full of super seniors. Although this match may be more difficult due to the circumstances and the improvement of the Orange, it is still a match that Rutgers can and must win.

One last note: I came a article ranking of Orange’s opponents for the 2021 campaign from easy to difficult. This article had the Scarlet Knights checked in as the second-easiest game on Syracuses’ schedule, ahead of UAlbany alone. I disagree, but proves that Rutgers still has work to do to change the perception of the program.

2. October 9 vs. Michigan State

Michigan State gets a chance to get revenge on Rutgers when they take it on October 9.

In last season’s opening game, Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights shocked the Spartans by turning the top season seven times en route to a 38-27 win. To say the least, this was an important win for Rutgers. Not only did the Michigan State win break the program’s 21 game losing streak in the Big Ten, but the timing of the win gave Scarlet Knights fans significant faith in Schiano’s ability to turn the ship. As for the Spartans, the loss was part of a frustrating 2-5 season that couldn’t have ended sooner.

Turning our attention to this season’s matchup, the Spartans trip to Piscataway on October 9 is the Scarlet Knights’ best chance of winning in Big Ten play. Michigan State has been picked to finish last in the Big Ten East division in the preseason poll and has questions about their roster. Most notably, the program has yet to settle for the starting quarterback for this season. Redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne and Temple transfer Anthony Russo are the two vying for the runway, and many publications devoted to beating Spartans football have their own debates on who should start below the middle.

The questions don’t stop at quarterback. Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal points from that depth could be a major problem for the state of Michigan this year. For example, Couch mentions wide receiver. At wideout, the Spartans have an ultra-talented combination of Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed, but if one of those two went down due to injury, the Spartans offense could rely on several unproven and young wideouts to make up for the slack. This is the case for several positions on the program grid.

While some of these issues may have been resolved by the time October 9 begins, Rutgers should view this Michigan State game as a huge opportunity for a conference win. Wins in the Big Ten are hard to come by, but a win over the Spartans would greatly improve the Scarlet Knights’ prospects after the season.

If you need a reminder of last season’s Michigan State win, here are some highlights:

1. Nov 27 vs. Maryland

The season finale against Maryland is likely to be Rutgers’ most important game this season. It’s impossible to predict how a season will go due to so many variables (the biggest being injuries), but if this year’s fate turns in the right direction, this year-end game against the Terrapins could be the deciding factor for if the Scarlet Knights earn a Combo or not.

Looking at the team facing Rutgers on Nov. 27, Maryland is picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten East rankings in the preseason poll, just one spot ahead of the Scarlet Knights. The Terrapins are led on the offensive by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins signaller Tua Tagovailoa. By all indications, the young Tagovailoa is poised for a breakthrough season as he is the Testudo Times overwhelming choose offensive MVP after a second season throwing for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns. Rutgers was lucky not to have to face him last season. To help him, Tagovailoa is joined by fellow returnees at receiver Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett. On defense, Maryland returns notable names such as defensive back Nick Cross and defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite, both of whom had honorable mentions in the Big Ten rosters last season. Head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins also welcome 2021 five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis to the team.

Looking beyond the possible bowling implications on November 27, this matchup will undoubtedly have major implications in the conference standings. With both programs looking at roughly the same win totals this season, even if the bowling match is irrelevant, a late season win could propel the Scarlet Knights into the Big Ten class and head into the season with momentum. A rivalry win to close out the season could do wonders for the confidence of Schianos’ program as it closes its second year. The rivalry between Rutgers and Maryland dates back to 1920, with the Scarlet Knights winning the final match-up 27-24 in overtime last season.