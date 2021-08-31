Table tennis veterans still paddle against the tide

TOKYO While not a contender for a gold medal, table tennis player Zhao Ping was still in the spotlight as the oldest Chinese athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“I’m fine,” said the 56-year-old, who sometimes competes with rowers younger than half his age.

Zhao won his first match in Tokyo 3-1 against 26-year-old Colin Judge from Ireland, confirming that his age wouldn’t stop him from pursuing his Paralympic dream.

This was Zhao’s fourth Paralympic appearance. Today, he says he needs to train harder than his younger opponents to maintain his competitiveness, and he remains hopeful of competing in the next Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Zhao finished fifth in men’s singles and pledged to keep playing as long as he stays fit and healthy.

After being paralyzed in a car accident in 1999, Zhao first started playing table tennis to aid his rehabilitation.

However, as time went on, he also found confidence and happiness in the sport.

“I hope the Paralympic Games can help more people learn about the community with disabilities and encourage more people with disabilities to participate in sports and social life,” he said.

Zhao is part of a 27-man Chinese table tennis team competing in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Fifteen of them are over the age of 30 and more than half have participated in at least two Paralympic Games. These veterans have become the pillars of the squad.

Xiong Guiyan, 45, is competing in her second Paralympic Games. She and her teammates finished second in Rio and this time she is aiming for a gold medal in women’s singles.

Xiong eventually had to settle for silver after losing the class 9 gold medal match to Australian Lei Lina.

Xiong, who used to be an able-bodied rower in Heilongjiang province, chose to become a ready athlete after developing sclerosing osteomyelitis, a bone disease.

Despite her advanced age, Xiong’s passion for table tennis has never waned.

The one-year postponement of Tokyo 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic required an additional level of commitment and training, which Xiong says has helped both improve her technique and boost her confidence.

Table tennis player Zhang Yan, 54, is competing in his fifth Paralympic Games in Tokyo. [Photo/REUTERS]



A five-time Paralympic athlete, Zhang Yan is another whose sheer passion for the sport keeps him motivated to keep competing.

The 54-year-old was struck by polio in his youth, but encouraged by his mother, he picked up a table tennis bat at the age of 7.

“It made me healthier and happier,” he said.

Overuse of his left hand to move his wheelchair while playing eventually developed calluses, which often wear away and grow back.

“I don’t know how many calluses there have been,” Zhang said.

He failed to advance in Tokyo after two consecutive defeats in men’s singles, but the veteran was far from disheartened.

“To participate in the Paralympic Games again is already a dream come true for me,” he said.

Xinhua