Sports
Table tennis veterans still paddle against the tide
TOKYO While not a contender for a gold medal, table tennis player Zhao Ping was still in the spotlight as the oldest Chinese athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
“I’m fine,” said the 56-year-old, who sometimes competes with rowers younger than half his age.
Zhao won his first match in Tokyo 3-1 against 26-year-old Colin Judge from Ireland, confirming that his age wouldn’t stop him from pursuing his Paralympic dream.
This was Zhao’s fourth Paralympic appearance. Today, he says he needs to train harder than his younger opponents to maintain his competitiveness, and he remains hopeful of competing in the next Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.
Zhao finished fifth in men’s singles and pledged to keep playing as long as he stays fit and healthy.
After being paralyzed in a car accident in 1999, Zhao first started playing table tennis to aid his rehabilitation.
However, as time went on, he also found confidence and happiness in the sport.
“I hope the Paralympic Games can help more people learn about the community with disabilities and encourage more people with disabilities to participate in sports and social life,” he said.
Zhao is part of a 27-man Chinese table tennis team competing in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Fifteen of them are over the age of 30 and more than half have participated in at least two Paralympic Games. These veterans have become the pillars of the squad.
Xiong Guiyan, 45, is competing in her second Paralympic Games. She and her teammates finished second in Rio and this time she is aiming for a gold medal in women’s singles.
Xiong eventually had to settle for silver after losing the class 9 gold medal match to Australian Lei Lina.
Xiong, who used to be an able-bodied rower in Heilongjiang province, chose to become a ready athlete after developing sclerosing osteomyelitis, a bone disease.
Despite her advanced age, Xiong’s passion for table tennis has never waned.
The one-year postponement of Tokyo 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic required an additional level of commitment and training, which Xiong says has helped both improve her technique and boost her confidence.
A five-time Paralympic athlete, Zhang Yan is another whose sheer passion for the sport keeps him motivated to keep competing.
The 54-year-old was struck by polio in his youth, but encouraged by his mother, he picked up a table tennis bat at the age of 7.
“It made me healthier and happier,” he said.
Overuse of his left hand to move his wheelchair while playing eventually developed calluses, which often wear away and grow back.
“I don’t know how many calluses there have been,” Zhang said.
He failed to advance in Tokyo after two consecutive defeats in men’s singles, but the veteran was far from disheartened.
“To participate in the Paralympic Games again is already a dream come true for me,” he said.
Xinhua
Sources
2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202108/31/WS612d80a0a310efa1bd66c341.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]