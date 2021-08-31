Why we don’t: Jared Goff shrugs off insult, the fate of Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK — TJ Hockenson looks really good. The offensive line should be really good, although Penei Sewell struggles a bit with the transition to the right tackle. DAndre Swift could be very good if he can get/stay healthy.

And… um…

As for the offensive forces for the Detroit Lions, that it?

There are so many questions about that unit, and even some strengths come with even more questions. Training camp didn’t answer them exactly either, nor did the release of Breshad Perriman, who is supposed to start for a receiver group already expected to be one of the worst in the game.

Questions, about questions, about questions…

…unless you’re Jared Goff, the guy who’s got to orchestrate this thing and knows it better than anyone.

(What people think) externally, don’t care, Goff said Monday after training. And honestly, don’t really know what it would be. Hopefully, if there’s something to surprise, we’ll do it. But you know, every day is a new day and we were just trying to win.

Wait, so you have no idea what people externally are saying about you and the violation?

Where would I hear it? said Goof. I mean, I don’t read anything from you. No, I know what they would be. Of course it’s a new regime, a new staff, (the Lions) were not very good last year. I mean, it’s something very new, and I get it. But just like any other team in this league, there are expectations.

I don’t know what the stat is, but every year there are new teams in the playoffs. Every year theres teams in the playoffs last year that didn’t. Why not us? Why can’t we be the one who wasn’t last year this year? It starts with a week at a time, but internally our expectations are just as high as anyone else.

Expectations outside the organization are certainly not high. In fact, they prefer to lose every game this season. Such is life for an organization that has recognized its building for 2022 and beyond. That includes trading Matthew Stafford for two future first-round picks, the first of which will not arrive until next spring.

They also got Goff in the deal and are determined to try and make it work with him before calling on the long-term future at quarterback next season. They hired Anthony Lynn to call on the plays and consulted Goff as they worked out the script in an effort to help the quarterback find comfort he hasn’t felt in years.

I think we’ve done a good job of pulling people’s strengths and using guys’ strengths to put them in places to be effective, Goff said. I think that’s the number 1 thing, constantly looking at, OK, who are the guys you want to get the ball at? What do I like? What am I best at? And how do we implement that in plays? How do we bring that to life on the field? So far I think they’ve done a great job with that.

He would know better than most. But from the outside, Lions’ attack rarely looked great. Goff has definitely had good days and his connection with Hockenson is on fire. But there are just so many other components that still seem to be missing, especially at the receiver, where the Lions are willing to start three guys who couldn’t have cracked last year’s lineup.

Tyrell Williams is trending up towards the opener, but Perriman was a flop at the other outdoor seat and was fired on Monday. Kalif Raymond has taken the place of Perrimans and he had a promising camp, although he also never caught more than nine passes in a season.

Sometimes players thrive in the right system, or around the right coaches and teammates, and maybe Raymond is on his way there, which would go a long way toward validating Goff’s optimism. But it’s just another offense filled with it, from Swift’s health to Sewell’s transition on the right tackle to the total lack of depth on the tight end.

In Goff’s only preseason appearance, the offense got off to a slow start on his first series before working 75 yards down the field on 18 games. Goff completed seven of his nine passes, but they went for just 56 yards and Detroit had to settle for a field goal.

After that, the Lions put Goff in storage for the remainder of the preseason, choosing to keep the quarterback healthy rather than continue developing chemistry with so many new pieces in a new system.

I think that was the approach taken in LA and it worked for us, Goff said. This is where we played in the first game and I feel like it works. We supplemented it well in practice and got the work we needed. We all trust Dan (Campbell) and love the plan and were ready to go.