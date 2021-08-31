Will Penn State Football Return to College Football Playoff Chase in 2021?





Penn State Football is looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign, but could a brutal early season schedule derail the Nittany Lions’ 2021 campaign? 19-ranked James Franklin’s Nittany Lions aim to bounce back from Penn State Football’s most disappointing season in decades, returning a roster capable of earning a New Year’s Six bid or more , but faces a daunting schedule to open the 2021 campaign. With arguably the deepest running back room in the country and the most talented secondary since Franklin arrived in Happy Valley, Penn State Football has the pieces in place to return to national prominence. However, an opening goal @ Wisconsin, vs. Ball State, and vs. Auburn could set the season. So, will Penn State Football kick it through its early gauntlet and make a run for Franklin’s second Big Ten Championship? Or will the Lions struggle out of the parachute heading into another mid-season? Here’s how the Victory Bell Rings staff see the 2021 season going for Penn State Football: Alec Whitaker – Penn State Football Recruiting Contributor Season forecast: 10-2 After going 4-5 last season, a 2021 double-digit win season may seem far-fetched for Penn State Football. The schedule is tough, probably the toughest James Franklin has faced as head coach of the Nittany Lions, but there is a lot of returning talent for this team. Getting Jahan Dotson, Rasheed Walker and Jaquan Brisker back along with key transfers like DE Arnold Ebiketie and OG Eric Wilson changed the outlook for this team. This is probably the best line of attack Franklin has had in Happy Valley and the defense has really only lost one hole with Adisa Isaac for the year on the defensive end, albeit a big one. Penn State Football faces seven top 37 preseason teams, four of which are at home. With 107,000 back in Beaver Stadium, I want the Lions to beat Ball State, Auburn, Indiana and Michigan. Opening the season in Wisconsin is no easy task and traveling to Iowa and Ohio State will be challenging. I want Penn State to win one of those games, probably at Kinnick Stadium, where Penn State has been playing well lately. The dynamics between new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and quarterback Sean Clifford will have a big impact on how this team will fare in 2021. Many forget we’re just two years away from Clifford leading an 11-2 Penn State squad that won a New Year’s Six bowl, and there’s enough talent around him to get Penn State back there. Bowl projection: Fiesta Bowl

