Arcade1UP’s Infinity Game Table review: family game night gets modern

If the Nintendo Wii has shown us one thing, it’s that all kinds of people want to play games. But to reach that audience, games need to present their experiences in a more streamlined and simple way. Today we have multiple companies trying to recapture the magic of the Wii. That also applies to the Intellivision Amico with its smartphone-like controllers. But it also includes Arcade1UP and its Infinity Game Table, which I think has the greatest chance of success.

Now, success doesn’t mean the Infinity Game Table will be the next Wii. But I do think it could catch on as a relatively expensive Christmas present for families looking for a way to get everyone at the table on game night. The table itself is a large touchscreen computing platform. You can get it from Best Buy in a 24-inch ($650) or 32-inch model ($850). And the Infinity comes with dozens of games that range from timeless public domain classics (chess, backgammon, Nine Mens Morris) to brand name favorites (monopoly, Battleship, and Yahtzee).

What the Infinity table most reminds me of is Nintendo’s Clubhouse Games for its Switch console. That bundle comes with 51 global classics for just $40. And at first, that might seem like a tough comparison for the Infinity table. Except I think Arcade1UP has done a lot to make sure this device makes sense and can deliver on its promises.

You get a lot for your money

At $650, the table puts it above the price of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but I think that’s reasonable for what you get. For that price you get the table with its large touchscreen and heaps of games. If you were to buy sets for chess, Battleship, Clue and everything else, I’m not going to do the math, but I think that probably adds up to hundreds of dollars. And what the Infinity table does is bring all those things together in one easy-to-use touchscreen device.

And having a digital hub for your board games is valuable in itself. Games like monopoly even Ramps and ladders have their time costs. You must commit to setting them up and then storing them. And you need to free up space to store them. All these things add up to real costs that the table usually eliminates.

For example, my children are young. So whenever we tried to play board games it went bad. They don’t want to take turns or argue about who gets to play as the ice cream cone in candyland. And that’s why I’ve avoided setting up games as usual Ramps and ladders for them on our family table. But with the Infinity table, it wasn’t the end of the world when the kids started misbehaving, and I had to end the game. I just cleared the table, cleaned up some snacks and put everyone to bed.

And then, surprisingly, we tried again the next night because the setup is so simple and the kids behaved much better. That’s something I would have missed with the physical game because I wouldn’t have taken the time to set it up for a second night in a row.

Turn furniture into an event

The key to the success of the tables in my family is that everyone wants to play on them. It has a large, attractive display when you turn it on. When you turn it off, it’s a sleek looking piece of furniture. I tested the smaller 24-inch model and I use it almost as a coffee table in front of the TV in my office. In the evenings the children come and sit with me, and we ended up spending some time at the table almost every night.

It helps that the table isn’t in the way or we want to hide it in a corner. It can sit in the middle of the room and not attract attention. Then, when it’s time to play, it’s easy to gather everyone around.

Arcade1UP has also put a lot of time into the gameplay experience. These are not just ports of Android games. The developers of table games have built the experiences especially for the device. That means they usually make sense as something you sit around and interact with from different perspectives on a cocktail machine. It also means that Arcade1UP could add features like house rules to: monopoly, Battleship, and other games.

At the same time, the games can feel simple and sterile. While chess looks shiny and hyper-realistic in Clubhouse Games, it’s more like something you get from HTML5 on the web. Everything still functions, but Arcade1UP has lower production values ​​than Nintendo, something I’m OK with. It also helps that sitting in a circle with other real people in your family makes up for a lot of the missing flare in the games.

Expandable, connectable and easy to use

Since I started testing the Infinity table, Arcade1UP has added a handful of new, free games. That includes the above Battleship. And when I’m in the start menu, the machine has a window promising more games to come. Note one Im really excited to try.

So far, all of these extra games have been added to the table as free updates, but the company does plan to start selling some of the more upscale table games in its store. Soon you should have the option to get Ticket to drive and other European-style board games.

But as with all games, you can play locally against other players or against friends around the world who also have the table in their house. So while you may lose something in the tactile pieces, you get the opportunity to play online with ease while keeping that traditional game night feel.

I haven’t had a chance to test purchase or play those premium priced games, so I’m mostly judging the table based on what comes out of the box. And I am quite impressed.

The Arcade1UP Infinity Game Table is easy to use and live with. It will look attractive as a modern piece of furniture in most homes. And when it comes time to play, it’s easy to install and download new games. For a small family with young children, the 24-inch model is fine. And I think the price is pretty good for what you end up getting. And I think the Game Table in the right home will be used a lot more than something like an arcade cabinet, table tennis, or other big holiday gifts.

The Arcade1UP Infinity Game Table is available now at Best Buy starting at $650. Arcade1UP sent a sample unit to GamesBeat for this review.